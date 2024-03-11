One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more series' spoilers threatened after latest alleged investigation leak

Monday, March 11, 2024 saw a significant alleged update come in the ongoing leaker investigations of popular Shueisha manga series One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more. According to these latest alleged leaks on the investigation, several X (formerly Twitter) accounts of popular and reputable series leakers have been identified by the investigation committee(s).

While it’s unclear when the accounts of the leakers for One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more will be targeted, it’s generally agreed upon that this alleged leak suggests they will be targeted at some point in the near future. This also assumes that the latest alleged leak is indeed legitimate info on the investigation process, which is unable to be verified for sure one way or another at the time of this article’s writing.

Fan translations of the alleged leaks clearly show that the leakers for One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more are being tracked in a meaningful way, with sensitive information seen in the document. Likewise, despite the ambiguity on the leak’s origins and status, many fans are taking it as a real warning of what’s to come in the manga leaks community.

One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more series could finally see their spoiler processes shutdown for good

That being said, it’s worth mentioning that not every reputable leaker appears on the document. One key example of this is the lack of mention of Redon in the leak, as well as the WorstGen and PirateKing forum sites which Redon typically posts on. In other words, the leak seems to be specifically targeting those leakers and social media accounts who share the information on X.

There are also other reputable leakers of One Piece, such as ScotchInformer and LanceDragonite, whose names escape mention on the document seen above. While it’s possible that this is just one of many pages detailing various leakers, the grouping and organization seen on the leaked document suggests otherwise.

In addition to these leakers, several others involved with other series are also not mentioned in the document. Most notably, reputable My Hero Academia leakers @RukasuMHA and @DabisPoleDance, as well as reputable Black Clover leakers @nite_baron and @Diab_26 also aren’t present. While the latter pair’s absence can be written off due to Black Clover’s current lack of regular serialization, the absence of the My Hero Academia leakers is more damning.

In any case, one thing is made clear by these alleged leaks: Shueisha will not be satisfied until they’ve pursued each member of the leaks community to the fullest extent possible. Assuming the document is legitimate, it’s clear that the spoiler processes as fans currently know them will not last forever. While this change may not come tomorrow, this week, or even this month, something will have to give at some point.

