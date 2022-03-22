One Piece sells over 500 million copies worldwide

According to a few informers, One Piece finally sold over 500 million copies across the globe.

This has been particularly newsworthy over the past few weeks for the series. Chapter 1044 is coming up, which is expected to be very hyped. Oda's creative work also maintains its place as the best-selling manga in history, which is certainly no easy feat.

Of course, the series has been going strong for over 20 years, given its debut back in 1997. Most long-running series would suffer a noticeable dip in quality, yet Oda continues to defy conventional logic.

One Piece finally hits the 500 million sales mark

According to One Piece journalist ScotchInformer, the series recently hit its milestone. This rare event cannot be understated in terms of importance. While he is not perfect, Eiichiro Oda should be praised for his recent achievement.

Very few series can sell over 500 million copies

The above Tweet rally puts this into perspective. Within three years, Oda's series has sold over 50 million copies. This firmly places it above the 500 million threshold.

Considering the fierce competition between Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen, it's pretty impressive that One Piece hasn't slowed down that much. This is truly a testament to the quality of writing.

It's only behind Superman in terms of sales

According to Statista's official website, Superman currently has 600 million copies. The iconic superhero has been around since 1938, so he had a significant headstart.

The One Piece series is right behind Superman with 500 million sales. It's entirely possible that it could overtake them by the end of its run. Oda's manga is still highly regarded by its reader base. It also reached its sales figures in a much shorter time.

By comparison, Superman's quality tends to fluctuate between different writers. It makes the most of its money through other mediums, such as live-action films.

One Piece fans should be proud of this accomplishment

Selling half a billion copies is an exceedingly rare feat. Nonetheless, Eiichiro Oda managed to do it within 25 years. It's improbable that other mangas will repeat this achievement for a long time.

Luffy's journey to becoming the Pirate King has captured the imagination of millions worldwide. The series may not seem that big in the United States, but it's a cultural phenomenon elsewhere. Countries like France and Japan hold it in very high regard. The sales figures are further confirmation of this fact.

