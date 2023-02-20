One Piece volume 105 cover features a surprising character alongside the Yonko

The official Twitter handle of Eichiro Oda's manga recently released the cover image of One Piece volume 105, which is slated to have a March 3, 2023, release. One Piece volume 105 will include chapters 1056 to 1065 of the manga. Apart from the Four Yonko, a surprising character has made its appearance on the cover, leading to theories and speculations about her involvement in the story from here.

The character is none other than Carrot, who appeared alongside Gear 5 Luffy, Shanks, Buggy the Star Clown, and Marshall D Teach (or Blackbeard). However, fans are left wondering whether her inclusion on the manga cover is another instance of classic Oda-style foreshadowing or perhaps a joke intended to throw readers off-guard.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga.

Carrot makes a surprising appearance beside the Four Emperors of the Sea in One Piece volume 105

Carrot's presence on the cover is surprising because of her limited role in the story so far. Contrary to fan expectations, she is not going to join the Straw Hat crew as a full-fledged member as she was promoted to being the leader of the Minks once the Raid on Onigashima had concluded. As such, she is expected to return to the island of Zou atop the giant elephant Zuneisha.

Some people are wondering whether Carrot's inclusion is a form of foreshadowing regarding her role in the story. One Piece volume 105 bears a striking resemblance to volume 25, featuring the current four emperors before some of them rose to the stature and Sengoku's goat taking the place of Carrot.

Wait!What? Huh. @WaitWhatHuh3 @BadBitchBobb ; sadden y’all don’t know the Culture of One piece Author ✍️ and etc.. I’m picking up causal vibes lol @VonderofU3 It’s not that; it’s a representation of animal of that yr.. like this Year is the Rabbit; sadden y’all don’t know the Culture of One piece Author ✍️ and etc.. I’m picking up causal vibes lol @BadBitchBobb @VonderofU3 It’s not that; it’s a representation of animal of that yr.. like this Year is the Rabbit 🐇; sadden y’all don’t know the Culture of One piece Author ✍️ and etc.. I’m picking up causal vibes lol https://t.co/5uqF6TxozM

As a result, fans are joking that Carrot's role as the true G.O.A.T. of the series led to her presence on this cover. Meanwhile, others believe that since 2023 is the Chinese Year of the Rabbit, it led to Carrot's appearance on the manga cover.

However, as exemplified by Sengoku's goat, this does not guarantee a larger story presence. Several fans are remarking on Carrot being the upcoming Fourth Emperor, although most are doing so to join the meme trend. What's hilarious is if Oda somehow decides to truly have her join the ranks of the Emperors someday, because that is what happened to Buggy.

"The Goat became the Carrot": One Piece fans share hilarious reactions to Carrot being an Emperor

Since the cover of One Piece volume 105 was leaked, Twitter has been set abuzz with fans joining in on the joke. Although the best responses to this reveal can be found in the Twitter thread, most Twitter users are using other pop culture references to show how Carrot's place on the cover seems out of place.

Leo @Leleo2211 @OP_SPOILERS2023 @OPSCANS LMFAO no way Oda put Carrot there over Yamato @OP_SPOILERS2023 @OPSCANS LMFAO no way Oda put Carrot there over Yamato 😂😂😂

PlusOne @ForgettableAt @VonderofU3 oda did her so dirty in wano and he won't even let her sink into obscurity in peace @VonderofU3 oda did her so dirty in wano and he won't even let her sink into obscurity in peace😭

Broken bones Zolo @BrokenbonesZolo @OP_SPOILERS2023 . Bet they are making so much money for Oda lol @OPSCANS Carrot and Chopper really are for merchandising. Bet they are making so much money for Oda lol @OP_SPOILERS2023 @OPSCANS Carrot and Chopper really are for merchandising😂. Bet they are making so much money for Oda lol

The Twitter responses are mostly lighthearted and take the form of banter. Despite their memes, fans would undoubtedly love to see Carrot's return. This teenage anthropomorphic rabbit's popularity is attested to by her ranking among the top 20 One Piece characters in recent polls and the absolute epicness of her Sulong form.

