One Piece leaked image confirms Carrot is actually the GOAT

Eiichiro Oda, the creator of One Piece, is a master of foreshadowing and has a track record of placing hints throughout his manga about the events that will transpire in the future of the story. He foreshadowed Luffy gaining the power of Sun God Nika as far back as the Skypiea Arc, released two decades ago.

Recently, similarities have been drawn between the leaked cover of One Piece volume 105 and the cover of volume 25, sparking a foreshadowing debate once again in the community.

The discussion, however, also involved the supporting character Carrot, who had a significant role in the last two One Piece arcs.

Carrot is revealed as the GOAT in the leaked One Piece volume 105 manga cover

One Piece volume 105 is set to be released on March 3, 2023. However, the cover of the manga volume has already been leaked on Twitter, creating discussion and hype in the community. The cover shows the four current Emperors of the Sea, namely Shanks, Buggy, Blackbeard, and Luffy.

Carrot, the young rabbit mink, also makes a special appearance, present at the center of the cover. She appears to have her mouth stuffed with food on this cover. Fans on Twitter were quick to point out that the leaked volume 105 cover bears a striking resemblance to the volume 25 cover released a decade ago.

One Piece volume 25 cover art shows the four pirates, Shanks, Buggy, Blackbeard, and Luffy in their previous attire before the timeskip. Sengoku's goat also makes an appearance on the cover and is seen eating something.

This cover is another example of Oda foreshadowing future events and hinting towards the final Four Emperors of the Sea that will be left standing by the end of the series.

Fans are, however, heavily confused as to why Carrot replaced Sengoku's goat in the volume 105 cover. The current prevalent theory suggests that the cover is an homage to 2023 being the Year of the Rabbit according to the Chinese New Year. The Chinese New Year began on January 22, with 2023 being the year of the Rabbit, who is a symbol of longevity, peace, and prosperity in Chinese culture.

On the flipside, many fans are taking the entire thing as a meme and are joking about Carrot being the real GOAT of the series. People on Twitter have suggested that the reason for Carrot being there alongside the Yonkos is that she is going to be the fifth Emperor of the Sea.

The confusion among fans is understandable as this came out of nowhere and there can be no logical explanation for it before the release of volume 105. The replies on Twitter to this leak are absolutely golden and will put a smile on the faces of One Piece fans.

Here are some of the best replies:

Neo Uma 🐈‍⬛ @Neo__Uma @OP_SPOILERS2023 I'm so happy she's on here, I guess maybe she'll be coming back soon @OPSCANS CARROTI'm so happy she's on here, I guess maybe she'll be coming back soon @OP_SPOILERS2023 @OPSCANS CARROT 😭😭 I'm so happy she's on here, I guess maybe she'll be coming back soon 👀

The reaction to the leak has been mostly just friendly banter, with some people expressing disappointment at it being Carrot and not Yamato and Mihawk.

While most think it's just a meme, some are hopeful that Carrot will return to the series. It will be interesting to see what Oda Sensei has cooked up for the fans in One Piece volume 105.

Poll : 0 votes