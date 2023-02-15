One Piece chapter 1075 is scheduled to be released on Monday, February 20, 2023, at 12 am JST. The initial spoilers for the chapter were released on February 13, with more official spoilers being released in the following days.

The spoilers have revealed a lot of important information about chapter 1075 such as Luffy and Zoro gearing up for their next big conflict against the Seraphims.

One Piece chapter 1075 is titled Labo Phase Death Game, signifying important incidents occurring in the Lab Stratum that will affect the entire storyline. Spoilers also revealed that Seraphims will be the central focus of the chapter, attacking everyone indiscriminately, with Shaka being unable to order them to stop.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece chapter 1075.

One Piece chapter 1075 spoilers set up the possibility of Luffy and Zoro fighting the Seraphims

Spoilers for One Piece chapter 1075 revealed crucial details such as the traitor being revealed, Seraphims launching an all-out attack, Vegapunk Pythagoras being declared alive along with Zoro and Luffy teaming up to defend themselves against S-Bear and S-Hawk.

The spoilers also revealed Lucci and Kaku asking Luffy and Zoro to join forces with them in order to fight against the Seraphims. However, the request doesn't seem to be one that the Straw Hats will grant them.

Chapter 1075 will be restricted to Egghead Island and will focus on the activities of the traitor, narrowing it down to one of the seven Vegapunks. The full summary for the chapter was released on February 15, confirming these spoilers and giving fans the entire plot summary for the upcoming chapter.

One Piece chapter 1075 summary and spoilers have revealed S-Hawk and S-Bear barging into the control room and attacking everyone. Luffy and Zoro are present in the room along with Rob Lucci, Kaku, and Shaka. Seraphims launched their attack indiscriminately, despite Shaka ordering them to stop

Shaka claims that this means the person who gave them the order must be one of the seven Vegapunks. Luffy and Zoro are forced to carry Lucci, Kaku, and Shaka to avoid the beams of S-Bear. Lucci and Kaku then wake up and suggest Luffy and Zoro uncuff them so that they can fight together and survive the situation.

The request prompts Luffy and Zoro to make a disgusted expression that fans have previously seen Oden and Whitebeard make. It is also similar to the one the Straw Hat members made in the Wano Arc. The expression suggests that Luffy and Zoro will not risk teaming up with the enemy to defeat the Seraphims.

Chapter 1075 perfectly sets the stage for a clash between the Seraphims and Luffy and Zoro. Fans hope to see the two strongest Straw Hat pirates clash against the Seraphims in later chapters, displaying their difference in power level.

