One Piece x Dragon Ball turns real after episode 1066

With the release of One Piece episode 1066, the anime finally gave compelling proof to its fandom that it is set to collaborate with Dragon Ball. Considering that both One Piece and Dragon Ball are two of the biggest franchises in anime, fans have always wanted to see a collaboration between the two. That said, a collaboration could soon be coming fans' way.

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece follows the story of Monkey D. Luffy, a boy who dreams of becoming the Pirate King. Thus, he decides to find the hidden treasure of Gol D. Roger. For this, he forms the Strawhat Pirates and travels the world, all while trying to bring peace to the world.

One Piece episode 1066 hints at collaboration with Dragon Ball

One Piece episode 1066 saw Momonosuke pull Onigashima away from the Flower Capital. While he was struggling to do so, he thought back to his family, i.e., his father, Kozuki Oden, mother, Kozuki Toki, and sister, Kozuki Hiyori.

During this scene, the anime showed glimpses of Kozuki Oden, Hiyori, and Toki. While it would seem pretty normal to many fans, the visuals were derived from Dragon Ball Z.

During Dragon Ball Z's commercial breaks, the anime would show several eye-catching sequences. One of these sequences saw Gohan sitting on Goku's lap and raising his father's arm so that he was visible to the audience. Another eye-catch showed child Goku balancing dragon balls on an umbrella. Then, a third eye-catch showed Gohan running to his father as he picked him up.

The same eye-catch sequences were used in the latest OP episode, where Oden and Hiyori replaced Goku and Gohan. Considering that no such scene was in the manga, fans are convinced that the anime is set to collab with the Toei Animation anime Dragon Ball.

How fans reacted to the collaboration hint

L|MEYERS☺️🍔🤳🦄 @LMEYERS497336 Please have a look at my bio @OP_SPOILERS2023 My mind is officially blown! This crossover is everything I never knew I needed. Can't wait to see how Luffy and Goku team up inPlease have a look at my bio @OP_SPOILERS2023 My mind is officially blown! This crossover is everything I never knew I needed. Can't wait to see how Luffy and Goku team up in 🔥🔥🔥 Please have a look at my bio

Michi @MiCHiF92 @OP_SPOILERS2023 In German, they (Oden and Goku) even have the same Voiceactor! @OP_SPOILERS2023 In German, they (Oden and Goku) even have the same Voiceactor!

Fans were glad to learn that the two anime were possibly getting a crossover. Given that both anime are from Toei Animation, One Piece and Dragon Ball have had numerous collaborations. Thus, with the scene from the latest OP episode, it seems very evident that the same will happen again soon.

Many anime fans loved both series and were glad that they could possibly see them together. Few fans even pointed out how Goku and Oden had the same voice actor in the German dubs of the anime.

rolo @rolo_923 dragon ball ball is so iconic it gets referenced in their own show @OP_SPOILERS2023 mid piece fans got so mad seeing the GOAT in their episodedragon ball ball is so iconic it gets referenced in their own show @OP_SPOILERS2023 mid piece fans got so mad seeing the GOAT in their episode 😭 dragon ball ball is so iconic it gets referenced in their own show

However, not every fan of Oda's work was happy after seeing the hint of a possible collaboration. Hence, they termed Dragon Ball as "midball." Thus, responding to the same, the Dragon Ball fans stated how their series was much better than One Piece, as they referred to it in their anime. That said, several fans were enthusiastic about the possible collaboration and were looking forward to it.

