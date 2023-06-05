One Punch Man creator announces new Eyeshield 21 project

Yusuke Murata, best known for illustrating ONE's One Punch Man has confirmed that he is working on a new one-shot for Eyeshield 21. Murata has been hinting at a new project ever since he posted a related video on his Twitter account, teasing the return of the manga.

Eyeshield 21 is a sports manga that was turned into an equally successful anime series, which ran from 2005 to 2008. It is widely considered to be one of the best the genre has to offer, and the recent developments have fans wishing for a reboot.

Yusuke Murata announces new Eyeshield 21 one-shot named 'BRAIN x BRAVE'

Shonen Jump News took to Twitter to report that Yusuke Murata has announced that he is currently working on a new Eyeshield 21 one-shot named 'BRAIN x BRAVE.' Although fans do not have any more information on this upcoming project, they have started to believe that it is a prelude to something bigger.

Murata, on his official Twitter account @NEBU_KURO, has also posted a short video of Eyeshield 21, commemorating the 21st anniversary of the iconic sports anime. This has gotten fans speculating that a reboot might be on the way.

The rumors of a reboot are not entirely unfounded. Earlier on April 9, Murata posted a short video featuring a roughly sketched animation of an American football player running. Translated to English, the caption read, "Smartphone vertical display test." The tweet immediately blew up and fans were certain that Sena Kobayakawa will definitely return to the screen in a brand-new animation.

The recent reboots of industry titans like Bleach and Rurouni Kenshin, make the possibility of the return of Eyeshield 21 all the more plausible. While it remains to be seen if a reboot of the sports anime will be released, for now, fans can definitely expect to see more of Murata's illustrations that offered one of the best fictional depictions of American football.

The synopsis of the story as per the official website of Viz Media, the publication responsible for the title's global distribution, reads:

"What does a wimpy kid who's been bullied all his life have to depend on but his own two feet? Sena Kobayakawa is about to start his first year in high school and he's vowed not to get picked on anymore. Unfortunately, the sadistic captain of the football team already has his eye on Sena and his lightning-fast speed."

