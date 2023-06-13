Oshi no Ko episode 9 preview hints at Mem-Cho revealing her secret

Doga Kobo has finally released the preview images and synopsis for Oshi no Ko episode 9. The episode, titled B-Komachi, is scheduled to air on Wednesday, June 14, at 11:00 pm JST and it will be available to stream on HiDIVE, Ani-One Asia ULTRA, and Netflix Asia.

The previous episode saw Akane's acting affecting Aqua as he felt confused about his feelings for Ai. He spent some time with Kana to clear her head. Nevertheless, upon learning about Akane's talents, he could not let her go, and hence, established a relationship for work with her.

Oshi no Ko episode 9 preview hints at Mem-Cho joining B-Komachi

Oshi no Ko episode 9, titled B-Komachi, will most likely pick up from the previous episode. Mem-Cho revealed how she wanted to become an idol in the past. However, after she failed initially, she became a YouTuber. Upon hearing this, Aqua offered Mem-Cho a chance to join Strawberry Productions as part of the renewed B-Komachi idol group.

Since this is a dream offer for Mem-Cho, thus she will most likely join Strawberry Productions in the upcoming episode, and become a part of the renewed B-Komachi. However, as evident from the preview, she has a secret, which will likely be revealed in the upcoming episode. Considering how she believed that it was too late for her to try and become an idol, there remains a good chance that she is older than she looks.

Ruby and Minami as seen in Oshi no Ko episode 9 preview (Image via Doga Kobo)

Nevertheless, Strawberry Productions might accept her as she is popular and well-known in the online community, which could help improve the idol group's reach. Moreover, she has no contractual liabilities holding her down. With her addition, B-Komachi could reach an all-new level.

The episode could also focus on Kana Arima. After witnessing Aqua's kiss with Akane, she felt heartbroken; thus, she might try to push Aqua away from her life. As for Aqua, he had arranged for a meeting with Producer Kaburagi Masaya. The producer was going to reveal some of Ai's secrets, including her past and possible love interests.

Kana Arima as seen in Oshi no Ko episode 9 preview (Image via Doga Kobo)

During this time, the new B-Komachi might work on their idol activities. With Mem-Cho's arrival, there could be more content that they can upload, which is bound to help them grow. However, that might not be enough as they may have to begin working on their songs and music videos.

