Oshi no Ko's Aqua and more join Haigakura anime cast

Thursday, January 25, 2024 saw the Haigakura anime unveil its main cast, which includes the voice of Oshi no Ko’s Aquamarine Hoshino and more recognizable actors in the industry. The news came from the television anime series’ official website, announcing a total of five cast members in this latest batch of information.

Unfortunately, the Haigakura anime did not reveal a release date or even release month for the series, with the latest release information still putting the series as airing sometime in 2024. Given that the main cast of the series has been announced, it is expected that a narrower release window will be revealed in the coming weeks and months.

The Haigakura anime series will serve as a television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Shinobu Takayama’s original manga series of the same name. Takayama’s manga first began serialization in Ichijinsha’s Zero-Sum Ward magazine in 2008. Once the magazine ceased publication, it was move to the Zero-Sum Online service, where it is still serialized today.

Haigakura anime enlists Oshi no Ko’s Aqua, Haikyu!!’s Tobio Kageyama, and more in all-star cast

As mentioned above, five new cast members were announced for the Haigakura anime series, all of whom have very recognizable previous roles in the anime industry. The new castings for the series include Takeo Otsuka as Ichiyo, Kaito Ishikawa as Tenko, Lynn as Hakushurin, Hiro Shimono as Ransaiwa, and Satoshi Hino as Sonto.

Otsuka is likely best known as either Oshi no Ko’s Aquamarine Hoshino, while Ishikawa’s most recognizable role is either as Haikyu!!’s Tobio Kageyama or One Punch Man’s Genos. Lynn is likely best known as Fire Force’s Princess Hibana and as Classroom of the Elite’s Maya Sato. Shimono’s notable credits include Attack on Titan’s Conny Springer and Demon Slayer’s Zenitsu Agatsuma, and Hino’s as Demon Slayer’s Kyojuro Rengoku.

Junichi Yamamoto is directing the anime at Typhoon Graphics studios, while Yu Murai is in charge of series composition. Masaki Sato is designing the characters, while Yuki Kurihara is composing the music. It is expected that additional staff will be announced for the series prior to its airing, which again is scheduled for sometime in the 2024 calendar year as of this article’s writing.

The series is set in a world supported by four gods known as the Four Evil, which is in a critical situation due to the escape of two of the four. Song officers known as Kashikan use “songs” and “dances” to bring back the fleeing gods by confiding foreign gods in their “sai” and carrying them back.

The series centers around a youth named Ichiyo, a Kashikan who sets out to capture these scattered gods. With the subordinate god Tenko, Ichiyo seeks out the Four Evil, who hold the key to the realm’s collapse in their hands.

