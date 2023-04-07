Ousama Ranking / Ranking of Kings, a popular manga series written and illustrated by Sosuke Toka, is on an indefinite hiatus. The date of return has not been stated by official sources yet, which means it will be a while before the fanbase receives any news regarding the manga’s return.

Twitter user @MangaMoguraRE, well-known among the community for any anime and manga-related news, uploaded a tweet on Friday, April 7, at 2.04 am IST announcing the news of the hiatus.

Fans will have to wait at least a few days or weeks to get an update from Ousama Ranking’s official team. Meanwhile, let us take a look at the status of the manga and anime.

Ousama Ranking: Status of the anime and manga

So far, Mangaka Sosuke Toka has released about 188 chapters across 15 volumes. Kindly note that chapters 118-155 have been spread across volumes 11 and 12, but information on the exact classification is not available.

Volume 1: Chapters 1-13 + Bonus Chapter

Volume 2: Chapters 14-27 + Bonus Chapter

Volume 3: Chapters 28-41 + Bonus Chapter

Volume 4: Chapters 42-55 + Bonus Chapter

Volume 5: Chapters 56-68 + Bonus Chapter

Volume 6: Chapters 69-80

Volume 7: Chapters 81-92

Volume 9: Chapters 93-104

Volume 10: Chapters 105-117

Volume 13: Chapters 156-167 + Bonus Chapter

Volume 14: Chapters 168-179 + Bonus Chapter

Volume 15: 180-188 and ongoing

As for the anime, Ousama Ranking / Ranking of Kings has released the first season so far. The first season comprised 23 episodes and was well-received by the anime community. The rating on MyAnimeList was also quite high, and Wit Studio has done a splendid job in animating the series. All 23 episodes of Ousama Ranking/ Ranking of Kings are available on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Ousama Ranking / Ranking of the Kings plot

Young Prince Bojji in the animanga series (Image via Wit Studio)

The young Prince Bojji is looked down upon by his own people in the kingdom since he can neither speak nor hear. They even dubbed him “Useless Prince” for this very reason.

One fateful day, he encountered a shadow creature. While the young Prince should have had a bad interaction with Kage, the shadow, he ended up befriending him. This was an odd situation for him since he was able to befriend someone when people only chose to observe his flaws and shortcomings.

Bojji visited Kage regularly, so much so that other creatures also warmed up to him. This odd friendship led to Bojji embarking on a journey where he conquers his deep-rooted insecurities and proves to his people that he indeed is a good King who is strong at heart.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

