Ousama Ranking (Ranking of Kings) Episode 21: What to expect, release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ousama Ranking (Ranking of Kings) has been one of the most popular series this anime season, garnering a huge following amongst the medium’s faithful. It’s no surprise that anticipation for Ousama Ranking’s 21st episode is on a feverish pitch, considering how the previous issue left off.

The last episode ended with Bojji challenging his father, King Bosse, to a duel, ignoring both Despa and Kage’s warnings. Bosse is currently possessing the body of his younger son, Daida, with, as of now, unknown motivations. Bojji, meanwhile, wants to defeat his father and free his brother, giving him his own body back in the process.

With Ousama Ranking rapidly approaching its season one finale, the pace is picking up as loose ends are addressed. Follow along as this article discusses what to expect in the next episode of Ousama Ranking, when it will be released, and more.

Ousama Ranking (Ranking of Kings) Episode 21 will likely begin Bosse vs. Bojji, a battle of father and son

When and where to watch

Ousama Ranking Episode 21 is set to release on Friday, March 11, at 1:00 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST). The episode is entitled "The King's Sword (Ō no Ken)" and will be directed by Shōta Goshozono.

For international viewers, the episode will debut via Crunchyroll’s website at the following international times:

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM

Central Time: 10:00 AM

Eastern Time: 11:00 AM

British Time: 4:00 PM

Central European Time: 5:00 PM

Indian Standard Time: 9:30 PM

Philippine Time: 12:00 AM, March 12

Australian Central Time: 2:30 AM, March 12

Recap of Ousama Ranking Episode 20

Ousama Ranking Episode 20, formally entitled “Immortal vs. Invincible,” began with Miranjo confronting her mother, who stands on the other side of the river along with the first Queen of Bosse. This took place in the land at the border of life and death, with Bojji also present and attempting to call out to his mom, but failing to do so.

Bojji's mother criticizes Miranjo, but reveals her philosophy of the sin being at fault results in her holding no grudge. She then addresses her directly, saying her son will defeat her and also revealing that Miranjo can no longer die, and therefore cross over.

It’s revealed that she served the red-skinned person, a demon and her childhood companion. Essentially, she betrayed him twice, and he now holds her soul hostage, with the ability to deny her an afterlife if he so pleases.

Miranjo's own mother then tells her to change her lifestyle, which causes her to lash out with magic, returning everyone to the land of the living. In the process, she realizes Bosse’s use of others for personal gain caused her apathy, breaking down in the process.

Despa then shares memories of Miranjo’s past with Bojji, telling him to make his own decision. However, the tears he shed indicate his choice not to kill her, a decision he’s likely already reconciled within himself.

Daida, meanwhile, views Miranjo’s memories of attempting to use him to revive Bosse. He now realizes that the one he helped is the one who doomed him, visibly emotional at this revelation as he always wanted to know the person his “mirror” was.

The episode then returns to the Big Four versus Ouken, where the latter has had his body parts separated. Despa, Bojji, and Kage, meanwhile, are at risk of bleeding to death, with no one there to heal them.

Despite being seriously injured, Bojji stands up to fight, although with little success. However, Bosse enters the battlefield and hits his son with his club, berating his men for losing before healing them with Daida’s inherited magic. Bosse then faces Ouken, though he struggles against his immortality at first.

Suddenly, an idea occurs, and he uproots a boulder, then crushes Ouken into a little ball. He then puts this Ouken-ball inside a hole in the boulder, quickly filling it with similar-sized rocks to trap Ouken. His cries of agony hurt Despa, who is reminded of his steadfast belief that Bosse cannot be trusted.

Ousama Ranking Episode 20 ends just as Bojji challenges his father to a duel, despite warnings from Despa and Kage.

What to expect in Ousama Ranking Episode 21

SB/ED: Shota Goshozono

SB/ED: Shota Goshozono

Based on the preview for Ousama Ranking Episode 21, it seems that most, if not the entirety of the next episode, will build towards Bojji versus Bosse. The preview opens with Bosse, in Daida’s body, walking past Bojji to head to the mirror.

He then arrives at the mirror where Miranjo is trapped, with scenes of the real Daida present in the preview. Bosse and Miranjo seem to be conversing at this point, as he kneels in front of the mirror and says something. Bosse then swings his club towards Bojji from across the courtyard, creating a massive breeze as a result.

The preview shows other characters, such as Kage, Despa, and Hiling, in between these shots, though there’s not enough context to establish anything for them. The preview then ends with Bojji readying his sword, presumably preparing to fight Bosse.

Ousama Ranking Episode 21’s title, “The King’s Sword,” would seemingly indicate Bojji being recognized or symbolized as a future king in this episode. He is, after all, the only character seen in the preview even wielding a sword, and he wields it against Bosse, no less.

Be sure to keep up with all Ousama Ranking news, and other updates for popular anime this season, as 2022 progresses.

