Ousama Ranking (Ranking of Kings) Episode 19: What to expect, release date and time, where to watch and more

Episode 18 of Ousama Ranking, or Ranking of Kings, ended on likely the biggest cliff-hanger of the series so far. With Despa being fatally wounded, Kage emerging with a new form, and Bojji terribly outmatched by Ouken, the episode left the viewers on the edge of their seats in anticipation.

While help is on the way, it is doubtful if they will reach Kage and Bojji in time. There are a lot of elements to Miranjo’s past that are left to be explored.

Ousama Ranking (Ranking of Kings) Episode 19 will likely focus on Kage’s new form

Ousama Ranking Episode 19 is slated to air on Friday, February 25, at 1:00 AM JST. The episode is titled "The Last Stand (Saigo no Toride)" and will be directed by Arifumi Imai. It can be streamed on Crunchyroll and Funimation on Thursday, February 24, at the following international times:

Pacific Time: 8 AM

Central Time: 10 AM

Eastern Time: 11 AM

British Time: 4 PM

Central European Time: 5 PM

Indian Standard Time: 9:30 PM

Philippine Time: 12:00 AM, February 25

Australian Central Time: 2:30 AM, February 25

Recap of Episode 18

Ousama Ranking Episode 18, titled “Battle with the Gods,” delved into Miranjo’s past. Bosse revealed that Miranjo belonged to the land of Houma, where people used magic and refused the authority of the Gods.

After a terrible defeat at the hands of the Gods, the people of Houma traveled to the land of Gyakuza and taught them magic in exchange for an alliance.

However, the people of Gyakuza allied with the Gods instead and killed Miranjo’s mother. Daida saw Bosse’s memories from inside his body as the tale was being told.

Meanwhile, Hiling healed Apeas and sent Dorshe with him to help Bojji. Domas and Hokuro also arrived at the castle and went to help Bojji.

Back in the fight, Ouken had overpowered the prince, but Despa arrived on time. In order to save his disciple, Despa tried to fight Ouken and was fatally wounded.

Ouken moved to attack Kage, but Bojji intervened and was stabbed in the leg. As Ouken turned towards the boy to attack him, Kage frantically tried to help Bojji and turned into a large, dark mass that swallowed the swordsman.

What to expect in Episode 19

The preview of Ousama Ranking Episode 19 shows that Kage, Bojji, and Despa become trapped within a dream world of sorts. It could be the inner world of Ouken, or perhaps it's where things go after Kage swallows them.

Kage’s form and the true identity of his clan have not yet been clearly disclosed. This new form is likely the reason why the Shadow Clan was hunted into extinction. This could be the reason why both Miranjo and Desha seemed interested in Kage.

Ousama Ranking Episode 19 will see Mitsumata come to Bojji’s defense. Along with the three-headed snake, all of Bosse’s most powerful soldiers will rally against Ouken.

One frame in the preview shows Domas, Dorshe, Apeas, and Bebin attacking Ouken together, and it can be assumed that Hokuro will be there as well.

It is uncertain whether more of Miranjo’s past would be revealed, but her relationship with Bosse will most certainly be elaborated upon. Daida is unlikely to get his body back anytime soon, but Bosse’s true intentions might be revealed.

Ousama Ranking has entered the climax of the first season, and viewers can expect an even faster pace.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh