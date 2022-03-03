Ousama Ranking (Ranking of Kings) Episode 20: What to expect, release date and time, where to watch, and more

Episode 19 of Ousama Ranking, or Ranking of Kings, ended on the brink of an all-out battle. The Big Four face Ouken, while Bojji and Despa are still stuck inside Miranjo’s mind.

The previous episode hinted that Daida would finally be rescued and Miranjo would find closure in Ousama Ranking Episode 20. However, the preview of the upcoming episode shows something else entirely.

With only four episodes left in the first season, Ousama Ranking is nearing its climax. As such, the series’ pace has reached its pinnacle as it rushes to answer the questions that have been left unanswered so far.

Ousama Ranking (Ranking of Kings) Episode 20 will likely focus on Bosse’s return and Bojji’s understanding of Miranjo

Baleygr @Baleygr086 Ousama Ranking Episode 19

Bursting at the seams with heartbreak and farewells.

Teetering on the edge of life and death.

The allure of the afterlife so enticing but also a desperation for lost family and a traumatizing sight to witness.

Resonant and beautiful. Ousama Ranking Episode 19Bursting at the seams with heartbreak and farewells.Teetering on the edge of life and death.The allure of the afterlife so enticing but also a desperation for lost family and a traumatizing sight to witness.Resonant and beautiful. https://t.co/aNufyQB8IP

Ousama Ranking Episode 20 is set to be released on Friday, March 4, at 1:00 AM JST. The episode is titled "Immortal vs. Invincible (Fujimi tai Muteki)" and will be directed by Yumi Kamakura.

The episode will be available on Crunchyroll on Thursday, March 3, at the following international times:

Pacific Time: 8 AM

Central Time: 10 AM

Eastern Time: 11 AM

British Time: 4 PM

Central European Time: 5 PM

Indian Standard Time: 9:30 PM

Philippine Time: 12:00 AM, March 4

Australian Central Time: 2:30 AM, March 4

Recap of Episode 19

Ousama Ranking Episode 19, titled “The Last Bastion,” began with Ouken fatally injuring Bojji and Kage. Miranjo slipped away from her mirror to bring Bojji and Despa to her inner world, where Kage was trying to cross over to the land of the dead.

After an intervention from Miranjo and his recollection of his affection and duty towards Bojji, Kage bade his mother’s soul goodbye and returned to the land of the living.

Bojji and Despa were still stuck inside Miranjo’s world as she faced the souls of her mother and the First Queen of Bosse.

Yume @YumeTokoyo #RankingofKings/

This ep was depressing, it even got my eyes teary I hate the Gyakuza's people for how they treated the Houma and to Miranjo. I can't believe they would torture a little girl like that. Bosse saw what they did and wipe out everyone. #OusamaRanking Ep 19 SpoilersThis ep was depressing, it even got my eyes tearyI hate the Gyakuza's people for how they treated the Houma and to Miranjo. I can't believe they would torture a little girl like that. Bosse saw what they did and wipe out everyone. #RankingofKings/#OusamaRanking Ep 19 SpoilersThis ep was depressing, it even got my eyes teary 😢 I hate the Gyakuza's people for how they treated the Houma and to Miranjo. I can't believe they would torture a little girl like that. Bosse saw what they did and wipe out everyone. https://t.co/P1uALRRqVr

Meanwhile, Bosse narrated the story of how the people of Gyakuza tortured and harmed Miranjo as a child. In retaliation, Bosse slaughtered them and then had a healer restore the child.

However, Miranjo was betrayed by Bosse in some way and later made a deal with the devil to protect someone and ended up stuck inside her mirror.

Yume @YumeTokoyo The Miranjo with Daida said her goodbye and sounds like he will be getting out of there soon too. Looks like Miranjo saved their souls, but Bojji and the rest aren't healed. The big four came and worked together to fight against Ouken. Not sure can they defeat him. #OusamaRanking The Miranjo with Daida said her goodbye and sounds like he will be getting out of there soon too. Looks like Miranjo saved their souls, but Bojji and the rest aren't healed. The big four came and worked together to fight against Ouken. Not sure can they defeat him. #OusamaRanking https://t.co/6BllRJcf7w

Her act of kindness towards Kage, and Daida’s protectiveness over her child self, restored the vestige of Miranjo that was trapped inside Bosse’s reincarnated mind.

Daida, while elated that Miranjo was now free, was scared to be left alone again. However, she assured him that someone would come to save him in the same way he saved her.

Anon • アノン @anonryuu When the music kicked in, you could tell shit was about to go down. Arifumi Imai freaking delivered.



Ousama Ranking #19 When the music kicked in, you could tell shit was about to go down. Arifumi Imai freaking delivered.Ousama Ranking #19 https://t.co/l1rks3J1FK

Bebin, Domas, Dorshe, and Apeas fought Ouken and managed to subdue him for a while. However, Ouken remembered Despa’s lessons from when they were young and broke free. The four also got back on their feet and prepared to fight him once more.

What to expect in Episode 20

The preview of Ousama Ranking Episode 20 shows Miranjo facing and arguing with her mother and the First Queen, while Bojji is shown everything that she has been through. This indicates that the rest of Miranjo’s past, including the identity of and her relationship with the red-skinned child, will be revealed.

Along with that, Bojji is likely to gain a better understanding of Miranjo and will perhaps break her curse in the process. The preview also shows that Bojji, Kage and Despa will return to life, although it is unclear whether it’s due to Miranjo’s powers or the healer that Dorshe mentioned.

The Big Four are shown to have been defeated by Ouken, but it is not clear if Despa will intervene or not. Some fans had theorized that Ouken might be hypnotized or brainwashed, in which case either Despa or Desha is likely to be the one to break it.

The title of Ousama Ranking Episode 20 suggests that the main focus will be the fight between Bosse and Ouken. Indeed, the preview shows Bosse returning to the battlefield and maliciously beating up his son. He is still in Daida’s body, which implies that Bojji can only save his brother by defeating their father. Bosse’s true motives will likely become clearer in the upcoming episode as well.

SK Anime is now on Twitter & Facebook with updates on your favorite shows & manga, all in one place!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh