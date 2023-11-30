Pokemon Horizons anime confirms the US premiere date with a new trailer

Pokemon Horizons is all set to debut in the US on February 23, 2024. This information was revealed in their latest trailer, which the official team released a few hours ago. The highly-anticipated Pokemon Horizons revealed the English-dubbed version of the trailer.

The show will also be making its debut on other platforms such as Cartoon Network and Télétoon, among others.

Furthermore, it is important for fans to note that the series’ debut dates differ according to regions. This article will take a look at the latest trailer, explore various release dates, and the main staff responsible for the show’s production.

Pokemon Horizons releases new English-dubbed trailer, main staff, release date, and streaming platforms

Trailer

The Pokemon Horizons trailer began with a shot of the protagonist, Liko. She is excited for her time in the Indigo Academy, situated in the Kanto region. Accompanying her is her favorite Pokemon, Sprigatito. Liko was excited to explore not only various new Pokemons, but also know more about herself.

The trailer then introduced Roy, who is accompanied by his favorite Pokemon, Fuecoco. He wishes to become a well-known trainer with a strong set of Pokemons.

Following that, the video introduced Friede, who is a part of the Rising Volt Tacklers group. Its mission is to uncover the secrets of Pokemon and explore the world. The fan-favorite Charizard returned and was seen battling Amethio’s Ceruledge. The animation shown during the fight scenes was fluid. The trailer ended by revealing the premiere date in the US, February 23, 2024.

Main staff

Liko, the protagonist of Pokemon Horizons as seen in the trailer (Image via OLM and Team Kato)

The talented crew behind the season is as follows:

Director - Saori Den

Series Composition - Dai Sato

Music - Conisch

Original Concept - Satoshi Tajiri

Character Design - Rei Yamazaki

Art Director - Masatoshi Muto

Chief Animation Director - Kyoko Ito and Rei Yamazaki

Sound Director - Masafumi Mima

CGI Director - Takayoshi Kawasaki

Pokemon Horizons will be animated by OLM and Team Kato. These studios have worked on some of the previous installations of the series. Fans can expect good quality animation consistently across the season.

Release dates

Roy, as seen in the trailer (Image via OLM and Kato)

As stated earlier, Pokemon Horizons will debut on February 23, 2024, in the US. Fans can stream all the episodes on Netflix in this region. Furthermore, the series will debut in Canada on March 2, 2024. Fans residing in this region can watch the broadcast on either Cartoon Network or Télétoon.

The series will be making its debut in Australia on February 27, 2024. Fans residing in this region can watch the latest episodes on 9Go!

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.