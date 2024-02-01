Rokuro Uraji's Zombie no Afureta novel receives an anime adaptation

Frontier Books announced the anime adaptation of Uraji's Zombie no Afureta Sekai de Ore Dake ga Osowarenai on Thursday, February 1, 2024. This novel series follows a similar plotline to Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead. The release date and other information about the anime adaptation of this anime adaptation are yet to be announced.

Uraji's Zombie no Afureta Sekai de Ore Dake ga Osowarenai (I am the only one who is not attacked in a world filled with zombies) is a novel series published by Frontier Books. It began started serialization in January 2013 and was completed in 2017.

The series has also received a manga adaptation, illustrated by Chihiro Masuda, and a light novel adaptation, illustrated by Saburou. The manga series is still publishing whereas the light novel series has been on hiatus since March 2017.

Zombie no Afureta anime adaptation announced

Zombie no Afureta Sekai de Ore Dake ga Osowarenai is a horror-ecchi novel series written by Urahi Rokuro and published by Frontier Books publishing company.

The series has received both a manga and a light novel adaptation. Matsuda Chihiro illustrated the manga adaptation, and it has published three volumes from the same publishing company as the novel.

Saburou illustrated the light novel series, and it has been on hiatus since March 2017. The light novel also has 3 volumes published by Frontier Books, the same company as the novel series. The anime adaptation of this series will follow the original novel series, as announced by the publishing company.

What is Zombie no Afureta Sekai de Ore Dake ga Osowarenai about?

Zombie no Afureta Sekai de Ore Dake ga Osowarenai light novel cover (Image via Frontier Books)

As mentioned, this series has a story similar to the popular zombie series 'ZOM 100: Bucket List of the Dead.' It is centered around Yusuke, an office worker who loves to work alone and not be disturbed by others. He dislikes other people as he thinks that interacting with others hinders his work progression.

Unfortunately, one day, Yusuke's company goes bankrupt, which results in him losing his job and becoming a complete shut-in adult. After a long gaming session, he leaves his apartment one day, only to be attacked by a mysterious man. The man bites Yusuke, which causes him to fall extremely ill.

Because of this, he falls asleep for a few days with no interaction with the outside world. When he wakes up, fully recovered from his fever, he witnesses the world turn into zombies.

Observing this new world, Yusuke realizes these zombies don't attack him. Confused by this situation, Yusuke tries to enjoy the rest of his life by doing anything he wants, as the zombies don't attack him.