Sailor Moon Cosmos anime films release Shadow Galactica character trailer and full cast

Sailor Moon Cosmos, the film duology covering the final arc of Naoko Takeuchi’s legendary manga series, recently released a new trailer showing the full cast and characters involved in the adaptation. The first of the two films is set to be released on June 9, and the second one will be released on June 30, considerably delighting fans, who were expecting this iconic storyline to be adapted.

The trailer has also revealed the creative team behind Sailor Moon Cosmos, and the duology is set to continue where the events of Sailor Moon Eternal, another double set of films from 2021, left off.

New trailer and cast reveal for Sailor Moon Cosmos films

Tuxedo Charles 🌹 @cedwards0527 New Sailor Moon Cosmos teaser featuring Sailor Galaxia and her Sailor Animamates! New Sailor Moon Cosmos teaser featuring Sailor Galaxia and her Sailor Animamates! https://t.co/mubceJCV2p

Toei Animation has recently released a new teaser and dropped a cast reveal for the upcoming Sailor Moon Cosmos films, which are set to be released on June 9 and June 30, respectively. This duology is going to pick up from where 2021’s two Sailor Moon Eternal movies left off, adapting the final arc of Naoko Takeuchi’s most famous manga series.

The most interesting aspect of the trailer, however, is that it announced most of the cast that is going to feature in the films. The most exciting reveals include Sailor Iron Mouse voiced by Sena Koizumi, Sailor Aluminium Siren voiced by Ayumu Murase, Sailor Lead Crow voiced by Yoko Hikasa, Sailor Tin Nyanko voiced by Mariya Ise, Sailor Heavy Metal Papillion voiced by Haruka Kudo, and Sailor Lethe voiced by Shiori Mikami, among others.

Needless to say, there are a lot of expectations about Sailor Moon Cosmos and how the final storyline of the legendary series is going to be adapted.

More about Sailor Moon Cosmos and the project as a whole

This entire project started in 2015, with the Sailor Moon Crystal series, which put the franchise back into prominence after a few years without new content. While the anime adaptation of the 90s was much celebrated and propelled the series’ popularity to new heights, transforming it into a worldwide phenomenon, it steered greatly from the manga with a lot of filler while Sailor Moon Crystal adapted the source material faithfully.

However, after a couple of seasons, the series ended, and it has been turned into a line of movies that are adapting the final couple of arcs in the manga. Sailor Moon Eternal was the first two sets of movies, released in 2021, and now Sailor Moon Cosmos is going to be the next one to fully bring Naoko Takeuchi’s vision in anime format.

Sailor Moon was a breakthrough manga series in the 90s as it showed a fully female cast fighting against the forces of evil, while breaking several gender norms of its time. It is also revered for being one of the first series that managed to combine the shonen and shojo genres into a single story.

