Sailor Moon Cosmos part 2 trailer and release date explored

A new trailer for the second Sailor Moon Cosmos film was recently released on YouTube and the much-awaited film is scheduled to release on June 30. The first movie was released on June 9, 2023, which picked up from the events of the Sailor Moon Eternal duology of 2021. Sailor Moon Cosmos part 2 is expected to fully adapt the final arc of Naoko Takeuchi's manga.

The vast majority of the staff that worked on the previous project has returned for this duology and this series of adaptations, which started in the mid-2010s with Sailor Moon Crystal, and is set to conclude at the end of this month.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Sailor Moon Cosmos duology.

The second Sailor Moon Cosmos movie will adapt the Shadow Galactica arc

The trailer for the second part of the Sailor Moon Cosmos film was released this Monday and the title will adapt the last part of the final arc of the series, which is the Shadow Galactica arc.

This recent trailer shows Usagi, the main character, fighting with Sailor Galaxia, and it also provides a new look at Sailor Moon's companion, Sailor Cosmos.

These recent movies feature the return of Saori Hayami as Taiki Kō/Sailor Star Maker, Marina Inoue as Seiya Kō/Sailor Star Fighter, Ayane Sakura as Yaten Kō/Sailor Star Healer, Nana Mizuki as Princess Kakyū, and Megumi Hayashibara as Sailor Galaxia.

New members of the voice cast also include the likes of Sena Koizumi as Sailor Iron Mouse, Ayumu Murase as Sailor Aluminum Siren, Yōko Hikasa as Sailor Lead Crow, Mariya Ise as Sailor Tin Nyanko, Haruka Kudō as Sailor Heavy Metal Papillion, Shiori Mikami as Sailor Lethe, Kanae Itō as Sailor Mnemosyne, Fumie Mizusawa as Sailor Phi, and Yuka Komatsu as Sailor Chi.

The recent Sailor Moon adaptations

seni⁷ @otaoku there are already so many sailor moon cosmos clips out might as well just release the full movies globally now there are already so many sailor moon cosmos clips out might as well just release the full movies globally now https://t.co/S5mX20yVlY

While the 90s Sailor Moon adaptation turned the franchise into a worldwide phenomenon, the truth of the matter is that it took a few liberties with the source material and added a significant amount of filler.

That is why Toei Animation decided to adapt Naoko Takeuchi's manga in a much more faithful manner, which resulted in Sailor Moon Crystal. This anime series of the mid-2010s eventually turned into a series of movies after the third season.

This includes the 2021's Sailor Moon Eternal and 2023's Sailor Moon Cosmos duology. The team for these films includes Kazuyuki Fudeyasu as the scriptwriter, Yasuharu Takanashi as the music composer, and Yumiko Soraga as the art director.

