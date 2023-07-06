Sand Land announces release date for its full color manga

Akira Toriyama's famous short manga series, Sand Land, will be serialized in full color starting August 4, 2023, in Saikyo Jump Magazine. Shueisha's Saikyo Jump, which is a monthly Shonen manga magazine, announced this news in its August issue. Manga imprint Shonen Jump has also confirmed the exciting news.

Earlier, the manga was green-lit for its official anime movie adaptation, which is set to be released in theaters on August 18, 2023. Additionally, Akira Toriyama's short manga series is also inspiring an Action RPG game for modern consoles, such as the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam (PC).

Akira Toriyama, extremely popular for his Dragon Ball manga series, serialized the short manga in Shuheisha's Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine. Given Toriyama's artistic prowess, it goes without saying that the full-color version of this fun manga series will attract more readers.

On July 4, 2023, the August Issue of Shuheisha's Saikyo Jump Magazine, which is a monthly shonen manga magazine, informed readers that it will begin serializing Sand Land manga in full color, starting with its next issue on August 4, 2023.

Akira Toriyama's Sand Land manga is published in English by Viz Media. Ardent fans of Toriyama can check out the manga before it gets serialized in full color. Sand Land is a 14-chapter manga series that ran in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine from May 9 to August 9, 2000. The names of the chapters, as published by Viz Media, are given below:

Chapter 1: Let's Go

Chapter 2: The Gang of Thieves

Chapter 3: The Tank

Chapter 4: The Flying Tank

Chapter 5: Night Truths

Chapter 6: Rao's Lucky Charm

Chapter 7: Tank Battle

Chapter 8: General vs General

Chapter 9: The Thing in the Sandstorm

Chapter 10: The Phantom Lake

Chapter 11: The Secret of the Reservoir

Chapter 12: The Demon Beelzebub

Chapter 13: The End of the Path

Chapter 14: The River (Final Chapter)

The 14 chapters were later compiled into one Tankobon volume, which was released in November 2000.

As mentioned above, this short manga series has also influenced an anime movie adaptation, which is set to release on August 18, 2023, in Japan. On the other hand, the Sand Land movie will have its world premiere screening at San Diego Comic-Con. In addition, there will also be a video game adaptation that will release on modern consoles and PCs.

About the Sand Land manga

Despite being the author of one of the most influential manga titles of all time, Dragon Ball, Akira Toriyama has also weaved his magic into other works. Viz Media, on its official site, describes the series as follows,

"In the far future, war has destroyed the entire Earth, leavig only a barren wasteland where the supply of water is controlled by the greedy king. In search of a long-lost lake, Sheriff Rao asked the king of the demons for help..."

It continues,

"...and got the king's son, Beelzebub, and his assistant, Thief. Together the unlikely trio sets off across the desert, facing dragons, bandits, and the deadliest foe of all...the King's army itself!"

Toriyama's Travel adventure, Sand Land, thus follows the story of Beelzebub and his companions in a desolate wasteland devoid of water. The full-color version will provide fans with a vivid portrayal of Sand Land's charm, which lies in its characters and world.

