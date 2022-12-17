Sasuke Retsuden anime’s key visual revealed at Naruto Super Stage in Jump Festa 2023

It was previously leaked that Sasuke Retsuden will be animated and adapted into the ongoing Boruto Manga. Today’s Naruto Super Stage at Jump Festa 2023 confirmed this announcement and also revealed a key visual of the upcoming segment.

So far, two episodes featuring the spinoff are said to be in production, episode 282, Infiltration, and episode 283, Star Lines. The panel at the event expressed their interest in seeing a storyline focused on Sasuke and Sakura.

The Naruto Super Stage took place during Day 1 of Jump Festa 2023, on December 17, 2023. The panel consisted of Junko Takeuchi, Yuko Sanpei, and Noriaki Sugiyama, the voice actors of Naruto, Boruto, and Sasuke, respectively. Chie Nakamura, who plays Sakura, was unable to attend due to her health condition, but her endearing letter to the fans was read aloud by Sugiyama.

The panel confirmed that Jun Esaka’s Sasuke Retsuden: The Uchiha Descendant and the Heavenly Stardust, a spinoff of the Naruto series, will be adapted as an arc in the ongoing Boruto anime. The episodes will start airing on January 8, 2023, and end by February, after which, the anime will start adapting the Code arc from the manga.

The Naruto panel also revealed the key visual for the upcoming arc. Sasuke is seen holding his signature katana in this poster, his Sharingan at full power. This looks like a repurposed cover from the light novel or a panel from the ongoing bi-weekly manga adaptation by Shingo Kimura.

Sasuke and Sakura in Sasuke Retsuden (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Noriaki Sugiyama expressed his gratitude for being able to portray Sasuke across so many different anime platforms. Sasuke is Sugiyama’s signature character and Sasuke Retsuden is all set to be one of the most iconic segments of the Boruto anime. Sugiyama stated that he has grown alongside Sasuke while portraying him for more than a decade.

Takeuchi and Sanpei both expressed their delight over seeing Sasuke and Sakura fight together in the upcoming adaptation. Sugiyama revealed how he is also looking forward to seeing the dynamic between the two characters grow and develop in a way that the main series neglected to display. Sadly, Nakamura was not present and thus could not express her views on the role of Sakura in the upcoming adaptation.

