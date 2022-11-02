Sasuke Retsuden manga overtakes My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen before chapter 2 release

October 23, 2022, marked the release of chapter 1 of Sasuke Retsuden. When it was made available online, it overtook the Boruto manga chapter, which aired at a similar time, garnering over 170,000 views. Twenty-four hours later, it garnered around 1 million views and surpassed the Dragon Ball Super manga. Forty-eight hours later, it crossed the 1 million mark and was top of the charts all over Japan.

Now, with just a couple of days until the release of chapter 2, fans have proved their love for the Sasuke Retsuden manga. Scheduled for release on Saturday, November 5, the light novel series has overtaken My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen.

The manga series, written by Jun Esaka and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto, ranks third on Manga Plus. At present, it has been viewed around 572,000 times, and that number looks to be nearing 600,000 by the time the second chapter becomes available. Even Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia and Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen have fallen behind the legendary Uchiha.

On the Shonen Jump app (Japan), Sasuke Retsuden has received over 1.8 million views and has garnered close to 930,000 likes. It is truly remarkable that just one chapter of a manga can be so well-received by the anime community.

Fans of the series took to Twitter to share their excitement and show their support for the much-loved shinobi. Many were taken up by the fact that a single chapter could be so hyped. They were quick to post their reactions online and shared memes to help boost the series even further.

If it keeps heading this way, there will be nothing standing in the way to stop Sasuke Retsuden from becoming the most-viewed manga. To show even more support, fans have been rallying each other and the community at large to keep pushing these numbers higher to help the light novel take over the Number 1 spot.

Such love towards a member of the original Team 7 is to be expected. Sasuke had undergone significant character development in Naruto Shippuden and made an emphatic return during the war. His fight against Naruto was glorious, and since then, his attempts to turn over a new leaf have been highly appreciated. His character as a whole was and will be a special one.

What to expect from Sasuke Retsuden chapter 2?

Sasuke's journey to find a cure for his ailing friend will continue in the second chapter. Having received information, he infiltrated the Tartar Observatory and encountered the director of the prison, Zansul. In the end, Sasuke and the readers catch a glimpse of the deadly Meno.

Chapter 2 could explore the history behind the Land of Redaku and why it became isolated. We might also get more information on Meno and if Zansul is hiding more terrifying creatures like it. Sasuke Retsuden chapter 2 could also shed some light on Sakura's whereabouts, a character whose appearance has been eagerly awaited.

