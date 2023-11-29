Sengoku Youko anime new PV previews theme songs

Sengoku Youko anime recently uploaded a new preview video which revealed the opening and the ending theme songs. The opening theme song titled Hibana is performed by MindaRyn, and the ending theme song titled Yuyami no Uta is performed by KEIKO. The official sources took to YouTube to upload the latest preview video ahead of the anime adaptation’s release in January 2024.

Sengoku Youko anime is originally a manga series that was illustrated and written by Satoshi Mizukami. The manga commenced its serialization in December 2007, and its last chapter was released in July 2014. After nearly a decade, the anime adaptation will be hitting the screens. Here's a closer look at the preview video as well as the released details of the anime adaptation.

Taking a closer look at Sengoku Youko anime preview video and other important details

Preview video

The preview video of Sengoku Youko anime started with a few b-rolls followed by the two main characters holding their hands. One of them is Tama Youko, who was introduced in the next shot. She seems like an energetic and enthusiastic character based on these few seconds that were shown in the video. Following this, the other main character Jinka Yamato was also introduced in the video. The latter wields a staff and appears to be well-versed in combat.

The video cut to a shot of Shinsuke wielding a Katana. He is an important deuteragonist in the upcoming anime adaptation. Following this, the pink-haired deuteragonist, Shakugan, was introduced. The video also introduced a set of strong antagonists with magical powers and abilities that would allow them to transform into beasts.

Theme soundtrack artists

Opening theme song artist, MindaRyn (Image via Yoshimoto Entertainment)

As stated earlier, the artists responsible for the theme soundtracks in Sengoku Youko anime are MindaRyn (opening) and KEIKO (ending). MindaRyn is a popular Thai YouTuber who shot to fame after covering anime songs. Eventually, her efforts paid off as her song was featured as the opening theme soundtrack in the third season of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. Her debut single track was titled Blue Rose Knows and this was used as the ending theme song in By the Grace of Gods.

Ending theme song artist, KEIKO (Image via Moshi Moshi Nippon)

The ending soundtrack for the anime adaptation will be performed by KEIKO who was initially a member of Kalafina. The singer started off her career with “KEIKO” as her stage name. Another interesting fact about the ending soundtrack is that the song was produced by Yuki Kajiura, who was responsible for the production of Kalafina’s songs.

Release details

Expand Tweet

Sengoku Youko anime is all set to make its debut on January 10, 2024. As per the announcement made in the Anime NYC 2023 industry panel, the anime adaptation will be available on Crunchyroll. It is noteworthy to mention that the stream will not be available for free.

Fans will have to avail of the streaming platform’s paid services in order to access the catalog. Crunchyroll will be streaming the show in Oceania, North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and CIS.

