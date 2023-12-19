Shueisha releases JoJoLands volume 1 complete colored version

JoJoLands volume 1 in complete color has been released, this being the ninth part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, a manga series that author Hirohiko Araki has been writing and drawing since 1987. The ninth part began this year and has ten chapters as of writing this article, which focus on Jodio Joestar and his quest to get rich in Hawaii, no matter what.

Furthermore, JoJoLands volume 1, as mentioned earlier, also has the element of being completely colored, which is a point of contention for a lot of JoJo fans out there. After all, Araki is known to play around with the color palettes of the character and doesn't stick to just one combination, which is something that many of these colored versions tend to ignore.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for JoJoLands volume 1.

Shueisha releases JoJoLands volume 1 completely in color

It has been confirmed that JoJoLands volume 1, the ninth part of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure series, came out today in full color, much to the excitement of the fandom. Author Hirohiko Araki has been working non-stop on the series since 1987, constantly offering new storylines, and now people all over the world can pick up the first volume of this new offering.

Furthermore, this part takes place in the modern day in Hawaii, with the protagonist, Jodio Joestar, attempting to become rich, although that involves a heist at first in the house of a well-known character of the franchise, Rohan Kishibe. It is also worth pointing out that this is the third part that takes place in the second continuity, after the events of the sixth one, Stone Ocean.

When it comes to colors, Araki has always been known for being very experimental with them, which is why his characters never have a defined palette. The anime adaptation by David Production in the 2010s managed to give each character a defined color scheme, while using Araki's approach as well.

The appeal of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

The JoJos of the anime thus far (Image via David Production).

The appeal of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is how Araki constantly pushes the boundaries of shonen (and at times, seinen) manga, with this series constantly evolving and revamping itself. This is shown from the get-go, when the protagonist of the first part, Jonathan Joestar, dies trying to stop Dio Brando, and the series goes on to have a lot of several protagonists, with every one of them having their own part and storyline.

Furthermore, Araki is an author who has proven himself capable of constant evolution, developing better character designs, a new battle system through Stands, and always trying to offer something different. This has led to widely regarded series such as the seventh part, Steel Ball Run.