Shy anime season 2 confirms production

Shy anime season 2 production has been confirmed by official sources through an announcement on X (formerly known as Twitter). The announcement regarding the production of the second season was posted on Monday, December 18. The announcement also contained an original illustration by the manga author and illustrator - Bumiki Miki.

This is a manga series that began its serialization in 2019 on Weekly Shonen Champion - Akita Shoten’s weekly manga magazine. The first season was released in October 2023 and the concluding episode of season 1 has been released today.

Let’s take a look at the original illustration that was uploaded along with the production confirmation announcement.

Shy anime season 2 official announcement and illustration

As stated earlier, the production of Shy anime season 2 has been confirmed by the anime’s official account on X (@SHY_off). The announcement was made on December 19, 2023, at 12:28 am JST.

As seen in the post, there is an illustration that has been attached with the announcement. This is an illustration of Teru Momijiyama, the protagonist of the anime and manga series.

She is seen ripping her school uniform apart while revealing her hero outfit. She is often referred to as Shy in the anime and manga series. Her contribution to the plot in Shy anime season 2 cannot be understated. Despite being a new hero, she is a quick learner and displayed her skill in a very short period of time.

Her hand-to-hand combat prowess, ability to regulate her descent speed, and incredible endurance enable her to perform her duties as a hero. It will be interesting to see how she fares against a new set of hurdles in the second installment of the anime series.

Plot of the anime and manga series in brief

A still from season 1 of the Shy anime series featuring the protagonist - Teru Momojiyama (Image via Studio 8bit)

The story of Shy revolves around Teru Momijiyama. The story is set in a world where people were about to witness the commencement of a third World War. However, a band of heroes with superpowers emerged in order to maintain peace and order. The radical elements of society were brought to justice by these heroes.

Now, a new threat has emerged, known as Amalareiks.

Teru is the hero representative of Japan. Despite her shy nature, she must overcome self-doubts and work with her fellow heroes in order to neutralize this new threat. It remains to be seen whether Teru and her fellow heroes succeed in taking down this villainous organization.

Stay tuned for more Shy anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.