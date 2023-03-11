Spanish footballer Andrés Iniesta collaborates with Aoashi manga

Author and illustrator Yugo Kobayashi’s Aoashi manga series has recently collaborated with Spanish footballer Andrés Iniesta. On the cover of the series' 31st volume, a picture of and message from Iniesta can be seen on a banner at the bottom, featuring a message in both Japanese and Spanish.

This is not the first time Aoashi and Iniesta have worked together, with the series becoming an official sponsor of the Iniesta Academy in November 2022. The soccer academy, named after Andrés himself is based in Japan and focuses on teaching playing methods developed by the football player himself.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the history between Andrés Iniesta and Aoashi, as well as explains this latest collaboration between the two.

Japan-based Spanish football star collabs with Aoashi to further educate youth on, get them interested in soccer

In an excitingly unique move, author and illustrator Yugo Kobayashi has decided to receive an endorsement from real-life soccer star Andrés Iniesta on the latest Aoashi volume cover. While other mangaka (an industry term used to refer to those who write and draw a series) are typically chosen for endorsements, Kobayashi instead wanted someone connected to his subject matter in real life.

The move is certainly the right one, with Andrés Iniesta being considered one of the greatest midfielders of all time. He is also the captain of the J1 League club Vissel Kobe and the founder of the aforementioned Iniesta Academy. Iniesta was part of the Spanish team in the 2010 World Cup and scored the winning goal in the final, leading Spain to win their first, and so far only, World Cup.

Iniesta was part of the Spanish team during their victory at UEFA EURO 2008 and was the captain of the team during their consecutive victory in 2012.

In his club career, Iniesta played for Barcelona FC for 22 years, 3 of which he spent as captain. During this time, the club had won numerous trophies, including nine La Liga and four UEFA Champions League titles. After a tearful goodbye, Iniesta joined the Japanese club Vissel Kobe in 2018.

The manga series became the Iniesta Academy’s official sponsor in November 2022, with an announcement post coming from the Academy’s official Instagram page. Iniesta first moved to Japan in 2018 to join the Vissel Kobe soccer club but started the academy sometime after arriving.

In Iniesta’s own words, the collaboration with Kobayashi’s manga is to generate further awareness of and interest in football as a sport for Japanese and Spanish youth.

Kobayashi’s manga series first launched in Shogakukan’s Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in January 2015, and is based on an original story concept by Naohiko Ueno. The 31st volume, which Iniesta appeared on the cover of, shipped in Japan on February 28, 2023.

Aoashi follows third-year middle school student Ashito Aoi, who is recruited to the Tokyo youth team by Tatsuya Fukuya, a veteran of the strong J-Club team Tokyo City Esperion. Fukuya is also the coach of the youth’s team and can see Ashito’s talent as plain as day despite the boy’s attempts to hide it.

