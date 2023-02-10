Spy x Family, One Piece Film: Red win film awards as cherry on top of incredible year for anime series and movies

Thursday, February 9, saw the Tokyo Anime Award Festival announce the winners of its awards for the year 2022, with Spy x Family and One Piece Film: Red each taking home prizes. The awards cover both overarching works produced by full teams and the individuals who helped to produce said series, giving animators and others a chance to shine.

Spy x Family won the television category, while One Piece Film: Red won the animated film category. Both of these anime projects were absolute juggernauts in their respective small-and-big screen environments, serving as the cherries on top of what has been a fantastic year for anime series and movies.

One Piece Film: Red, Spy x Family's television and theatrical dominance recognized by Tokyo Anime Award Festival

The Tokyo Anime Award Festival (TAAF) specifically announced the winners of its Animation of the Year awards for both overall works and individuals on Thursday. As mentioned above, Spy x Family rightfully won the television category, while One Piece Film: Red earned the top prize in the animated film category thanks to its months of theatrical box office dominance.

Several individual award winners were also announced, including the following:

Original Work/Screenplay Category: Reiko Yoshida (The Heike Story, Liz and the Blue Bird)

Director Category: Goro Taniguchi (One Piece Film: Red, Code Geass)

Animator Category: Yoshimichi Kameda (Mob Psycho 100)

Background/Coloring/Visual Category: Koji Eto (The Garden of Sinners)

Sound/Performance Category: Ado (One Piece Film: Red)

The winner of the festival’s Anime Fan award, which allows the viewers to select their top production of the season, was Mechamoto, with 183,364 votes. The judges chose from titles that debuted in whole or in part between October 1, 2021, and September 30, 2022. This, unfortunately, excludes many smash-hit Fall 2022 anime series, such as Chainsaw Man, Bleach: TYBW, and more.

The Tokyo Anime Award Festival will be held in Japan from March 10 to 13, 2023. Crunchyroll’s own 7th annual Anime Awards ceremony will be taking place, in part, during a live presentation in Japan on March 4, 2023. While the March 4 event will announce a vast majority of winners, there are some additional categories whose winners will instead be announced during its global live stream.

It is currently unknown if the Tokyo Anime Award Festival will have an internationally available live stream for their ceremonies beginning on March 10.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

