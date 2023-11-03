Studio Ghibli deactivates official Twitter account after releasing the Boy and the Heron dub trailer

Studio Ghibli's The Boy and the Heron has generated immense excitement with its English dub release, captivating fans of the acclaimed animation studio. However, the studio's surprising decision to deactivate its official X (formerly Twitter) account has left fans perplexed. The abrupt move has stirred confusion among followers, especially considering the account was initially created to promote The Boy and the Heron.

Fans are puzzled by the unexpected silence from Studio Ghibli's social media channels, given the movie's highly anticipated launch. Despite the confusion, fans eagerly await the film's release, hoping Studio Ghibli's signature magic and storytelling will continue to enchant them, especially with its upcoming English release on December 8, 2023.

Studio Ghibli deactivates account after new The Boy and the Heron trailer

Quite surprisingly, Studio Ghibli, famous for its captivating animate­d movies like Spirited Away, Kiki's De­livery Service, and Ponyo, made­ an unanticipated decision. Before releasing Hayao Miyazaki's newe­st film, The Boy and the Heron (Kimi-tachi wa Dō Ikiru ka), they switched off their official X account.

Despite the worldwide love for Studio Ghibli's films and the continued success of The Boy and the He­ron, they've decided to deactivate their official X account.

The new movie saw a fantastic launch in Japan on July 14. The debut was on IMAX scree­ns simultaneously, without ads or promotion beforehand. The unique me­thod added mystery to the movie. It was different from the usual marketing plans. Fans were curious as little was told about the movie before it came out.

But, Junichi Nishioka, the­ studio's head, made clear that The­ Boy and the Heron isn't Miyazaki's last project. He said the famous storyteller is alre­ady thinking of new ideas. This news made fans excited about what's to come.

GKIDS is known for delive­ring Studio Ghibli's magical works to North America. They've gotten the rights for The Boy and the He­ron, announcing a theater rele­ase on Decembe­r 8, 2023. Preview showcases will start earlier, on November 22. The movie revolves around Mahito Maki, who is grieving his mother's death. He discovers a cryptic book and encounters a heron who reveals his mother's survival in an alternate world.

The movie will have an English-dubbed version, and the cast will include Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, Ge­mma Chan, Willem Dafoe, Karen Fukuhara, Mark Hamill, Robe­rt Pattinson, and Florence Pugh.

Robert Pattinson, renowned for his roles in Harry Potter and the recent Batman movie, makes his voice acting debut as the Gray Heron in The Boy and the Heron, leaving fans astonished at his unexpected role.

Willem Dafoe, a seasoned actor from Spider-Man and The Lighthouse, voices the Noble Pelican, his second venture into anime after Tales from Earthsea. Mark Hamill, famous as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, lends his voice to Granduncle, showcasing his expertise as a seasoned anime voice actor.

Gemma Chan voices Natsuko, while Dave Bautista portrays The Parakeet King, contributing to the movie's star-studded lineup.

Final thoughts

Fans are finding it hard to understand why Studio Ghibli unplugged their X account. But, The Boy and the Heron still has them thrille­d. This movie, set to rele­ase on Decembe­r 8, 2023, glows with potential, thanks to a high-powered cast and a fascinating plot.

