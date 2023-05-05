Suzume's North American box office sales cross 10 million mark after just 3 weeks in theaters

One of the most exciting anime releases of 2023 came in the form of Makoto Shinkai’s long-awaited Suzume no Tojimari film. Having first premiered in Japan last year, the film’s high level of production quality made waves online both in Japan and internationally.

The film, often shortened to Suzume, began rolling out to various international theaters in recent months of 2023. One particularly excited market to receive the film was the North American one, who saw it premiere locally on Friday, April 14, 2023. Since the film’s arrival, fans who’ve gone to see it have been ecstatically praising its quality and accomplishments.

It should come as no surprise that the film is already crossing significant box office benchmarks just three weeks into its availability. With many more months of box office domination set to come for the incredible anime film, fans are excited to see how the film’s success continues to grow in the long term.

Suzume film crosses 10M in North American markets after just three weeks, promising continued success

During its opening weekend in North American theaters, the film earned just over 5 million USD in its opening weekend in the United States alone. That number has since ballooned to 10 million altogether, including the counts from earlier this week and the previous weekend. With the film set to end its run in Japanese theaters on May 27, fans are excited to see it poised for continued domination.

The film first premiered in Japan on Friday, November 11, 2022, and has earned a cumulative total of 14,310,602,380 yen (roughly 109 million USD) as of March 26. This surpasses the 14.23 billion yen lifetime Japanese box office earnings of Shinkai’s previous film, Weathering With You. These numbers also put Suzume as the 14th highest-earning film of all time in Japan and the eighth highest-earning anime film of all time in Japan.

Several countries saw the film rank at number 1 on box office charts for its opening day, with the film currently being the highest-selling Japanese anime in China of all time. The film has also sold more tickets in South Korea than any other Japanese film. Box Office Mojo lists the film’s current worldwide gross at US$168,532,231.

Shinkai both wrote and directed Suzume and is also credited with the original story. Masayoshi Tanaka designed the characters, while Kenichi Tsuchiya was the animation director at CoMix Wave Films and Story Inc., who produced the film. Takumi Tanji was the art director, and TOHO distributed the film. Seattle-based Hollywood composer Kazuma Jinnouchi scored the film alongside RADWIMPS. Finally, TikTok user Toaka performed the eponymous theme song for the film.

