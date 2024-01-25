The Boy and the Heron and more anime films nominated for Japan Academy Film Prizes

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 saw Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli’s The Boy and the Heron anime film, and others, nominated for the 47th annual Japan Academy Film Prizes. The film was nominated to the Animation of the Year category, alongside Totto-Chan: The Little Girl at the Window, Blue Giant, Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine, and Kitaro Tanjo: Gegege no Nazo.

All five films including The Boy and the Heron were nominated for the Animation of the Year category, meaning only one will be successful in taking home the award. Thankfully, some of the films in the category were nominated in other areas, hopefully resulting in at least one victory on the night for those lucky few films.

In addition to the nominations of The Boy and the Heron and other anime films, the incredibly popular Godzilla Minus One was also nominated in several different categories. Some of the most notable include Picture of the Year, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Lead Actor, Best Lead Actress, and many more.

The Boy and the Heron has tough competition for Animation of the Year award in Japan Academy Film Prizes

While some of the films nominated alongside The Boy and the Heron for the Animation of the Year category received other nominations, Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli’s film wasn’t one of them. Blue Giant was also nominated for Best Music via pianist Hiromi Uehara’s work for the film. Unfortunately, no other anime films received nominations in other categories according to the latest information available at the time of this article’s writing.

In addition to the nominations listed above for Godzilla Minus One, the film was also nominated in the Best Photography, Best Music, Best Lighting, Best Art Direction, Best Sound Recording, and Best Editing categories. The staff specifically nominated for these categories are Kozo Shibasaki, Naoki Sato, Naruyuki Ueda, Anri Jojo, Hisashi Takeuchi, and Ryuji Miyajima, respectively.

Takashi Yamazaki earned the Best Director nomination for the film, with Takashi Yamazaki earning the Best Screenplay nomination. The Best Lead Actor and Actress nominations were received by Ryunosuke Kamiki and Minami Hamabe respectively, while the Best Supporting Actress nomination went to Sakura Ando. The film’s late producer Shuji Abe is also receiving the Chairman's Special Award alongside late composer Ryuichi Sakamoto.

Other notable nominations include Hamabe also winning a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role in the Shin Kamen Rider film. Nanaoko Hara was nominated for a Newcomer of the Year nomination for her role in the live-action Mystery to Iu Nakare (Do Not Say Mystery) film. Movies were only eligible if they opened in Japan between January 1 and December 31, 2023. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on Friday, March 8.

