The First Slam Dunk film overtakes Makoto Shinkai's Suzume on the highest-grossing films' list

The animated film adaptation of the popular manga series, The First Slam Dunk, continues to dominate the Japanese box office. Recently, the Takehiko Inoue-directed film has surpassed Makoto Shinkai's Suzume­ no Tojimari in terms of the highest-grossing films in Japan. Released on December 3, 2022, the film has raked in 14.83 billion ye­n (US$111.16 million) in Japan and currently ranks as the 8th highest-grossing animated film in the country.

In November 2022, Suzume no Tojimari achieved a remarkable feat in Japan, grossing over 14.79 billion yen (US$109.65 million). This outstanding performance secured its place as the 9th highest-grossing animated film.

The First Slam Dunk overtakes Suzume to become the 8th highest-grossing film in Japan

The First Slam Dunk character (Image via Toei Animation)

The First Slam Dunk's win at the box office by surpassing Suzume can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, the film is based on a beloved manga series with a large and dedicated fan base. Serialized in Shueisha's Wee­kly Shōnen Jump magazine from 1990 to 1996, the Slam Dunk manga has sold over 170 million copies worldwide. As a result, there exists a significant audience of fans already familiar with the characters and the story, making them more likely to watch the film.

The First Slam Dunk film received acclaim for its exquisite animation and thrilling action sequences. With fluid and realistic character movements that hold the audience's attention, the visual quality of the animation establishes a new standard in anime films. Moreover, the well-crafted action sequences keep the audience engaged and excited throughout the film. This factor has not only appealed to fans of the manga series but also attracted viewers simply seeking an exhilarating, action-packed experience.

It is clear that The First Slam Dunk's marketing effort was successful. Extensive efforts have been made to promote the film through various media channels, including television, print, and online platforms. These strategic promotional activities have successfully sparked the interest of potential viewers in watching the film.

About Suzume no Tojimari

Suzume no Tojimari is a fantasy film directed by Makoto Shinkai, renowned for his works Your Name­ and Weathering With You. The story centers around Suzume, a 17-year-old girl who encounters a young man on a quest to close a series of enigmatic doors wreaking havoc across Japan.

The film received acclaim for its beautiful animation, stunning visuals, and thought-provoking themes. However, it hasn't enjoyed the same level of success at the box office as some of Shinkai's other films. This is likely because the film presents more challenges to viewers and may not have as broad an appeal.

The First Slam Dunk's success stands as proof of the manga series' popularity and the anime adaptation's strength. This film is a must-watch for basketball and anime fans alike, e­nsuring continued box-office success in the­ upcoming weeks and months.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.