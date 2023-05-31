The Genes of AI anime reveals release date and key visual

The Genes of AI, or AI no Idenshi, is another much-anticipated sci-fi anime that will grace the community this year, and fans have already expressed their high expectations for it. The anime has recently released a key visual and a plethora of new information, including a premiere date of July 7, 2023.

Written and illustrated by Kyūri Yamada, the anime is an adaptation of the manga of the same name, which was serialized from November 2015 to August 2017 in Akita Shoten's Weekly Shōnen Champion. Currently consisting of eight tankobon volumes and two sequel mangas, AI no Idenshi explores the place of AI in a futuristic society and what it entails for humanity.

The Genes of AI will be released on July 7, 2023

The release date of July 7 for The Genes of AI was revealed in the new promotional video shared on the anime's official website. The anime will premiere on MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS' "Animeism" programming block. Along with the PV, a striking new key visual featuring the main protagonist Dr. Hikaru has also been released.

The video gives us a taste of what's to expect from the debut with its brilliantly crafted teaser for the story presented with ominous music playing in the background.

The video also reveals the theme songs featured in the upcoming anime. No Frontier by Aile The Shota will be the opening theme, while Wasurenagusa (Forget-me-not) by Greeeen will play during the ending credits.

Under the production of studio Madhouse, The Genes of AI is directed by animator Yuzo Sato who has previously worked on storyboards for popular anime shows like Monster, Black Clover, and more. Ryunosuke Kingetsu is in charge of the script, while Kei Tsuchiya is at the helm of animation and character design. The music for the series is composed by Takashi Ohmama and Natsumi Tabuchi.

Here are the main characters whose voice cast has been revealed on the official website:

Takeo Ōtsuka as Hikaru Sudō

Yume Miyamoto as Risa Higuchi

Mutsuki Iwanaka as Jay

Natsumi Takamori as Kaoru

Here is how the story of The Genes of AI is summarized on the official website of MyAnimeList:

"This science fiction omnibus depicting a doctor who "treats" robot and humanoid problems takes place in the near future, when humanoids with artificial intelligence account for 10% of the population. The main character, Dr. Sudo Hikaru, also has the undercover name Moggadeet, under which he secretly takes on illegal medical procedures."

It continues:

"For example, for a man who inadvertently infected his humanoid wife with a computer virus when illegally backing up her data, Sudo proposes an operation to rewrite her memory using backup data. Could an existence replaced by backup data truly be said to be the same as it was before?"

It looks like the anime community is in for a treat, as promised by the stunning animation presenting a novel take on the concept of AI in a sci-fi dystopia. We will let you know about the streaming details after the first episode drops on July 7.

