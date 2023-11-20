The Witch and the Beast anime unveils key visual ahead of 2024 premiere 

The official team of The Witch and the Beast anime unveiled a new key visual on November 20, 2023, at 12 pm JST on X (formerly known as Twitter). Although the exact release date has yet to be revealed, the anime adaptation is all set to make its debut in January 2024, per official reports.

Written and illustrated by Kousuke Satake, The Witch and the Beast is a popular manga series that has not been concluded yet. It is currently on hiatus owing to the manga author’s declining health conditions. The manga's serialization first began in Young Magazine Third in 2017 before moving to Monthly Young Magazine in 2021.

Let’s take a closer look at the new key visual as well as other important details surrounding the upcoming anime adaptation.

The Witch and the Beast’s new key visual, cast, staff, and plot in brief

Key Visual

As stated earlier, the key visual was uploaded on X, which offered netizens some insight into the art style that the anime adaptation would follow. In the key visual, we can see two characters being portrayed at the very center of the illustration. These two characters will receive the lion’s share of the screen time.

On the left, we have Ashaf, who is known for his calm demeanor. Based on the Witch and the Beast manga, he is incredibly well-mannered and exhibits the traits of a gentleman.

On the right, we have Guideau, who is a lot more aggressive in nature. She and Ashaf were cursed by a witch who claimed to be the hero of a town. Based on the architecture of the building shown in the new key visual, the anime adaptation seems to be set in the late 18th century or early 19th century.

Cast

Per the announcement, Guideau will be played by Yo Taichi, Ashaf will be voiced by Toshiyuki Morikawa, and Ione and Mary will be voiced by Yoko Hikasa and Noriko Shibasaki, respectively. In a similar vein, Kiera Haines will be voiced by Junko Minagawa, and Hidenobu Kiuchi will offer their voice to Reuben Cole, with Atsushi Takasaka and Takuma Terashima doing the same for Shulk and Loran, respectively.

Staff

Still from the anime adaptation featuring Ashaf and Guideau (Image via Yokohama Animation Laboratory)

The Witch and the Beast will be directed by Takayui Hamana. He is a well-known name in the anime industry and has worked on numerous projects, including Psycho-Pass, Kuroko’s Basketball, and The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light.

The character design for the anime adaptation will be provided by Hiroya Iijima. He has worked on character design for shows such as Afro Samurai, Bizarre Cage, Isaku, and Chronos Ruler, to name a few. The animation studio responsible for the production of the anime is Yokohama Animation Laboratory, which worked on shows like New Gate and Starlight Promise.

Where to watch The Witch and the Beast

The latest announcement that revealed the key visual also mentioned that fans in Japan can watch the broadcast on TBS/BS11. International fans can watch the anime adaptation on Crunchyroll. It is also noteworthy to mention that the stream will not be available for free on the aforementioned platform. Viewers will have to avail of Crunchyroll’s paid services to watch the latest episodes.

