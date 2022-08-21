Tokyo Revengers fandom in despair due to leaker Pepito deactivating Twitter account

The Tokyo Revengers fandom finds itself in great distress after a recent Twitter account deactivation. The concern comes from the deactivation of GOATPepito’s account, an extremely prominent leaker in the Tokyo Revengers, Black Clover, and My Hero Academia spoiler scenes.

It’s unknown whether Pepito’s account was disabled by Twitter or voluntarily deactivated. However, what's certain is that multiple series, especially Tokyo Revengers, will be greatly affected by the loss of this spoiler source.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the widespread ramifications of Pepito’s Twitter account being deactivated.

Tokyo Revengers fandom hit hardest as reputed spoiler source Pepito has Twitter account deactivated

Implications of Pepito’s absence

nitebaron 魔王 @nite_baron



I'll let you know if there are any updates but if you need to go to sleep, don't stay up any longer. As Pepito doesn't seem to be available, I will not have any #BCSpoilers today.I'll let you know if there are any updates but if you need to go to sleep, don't stay up any longer. As Pepito doesn't seem to be available, I will not have any #BCSpoilers today.I'll let you know if there are any updates but if you need to go to sleep, don't stay up any longer.

As mentioned above, the Tokyo Revengers fandom is in complete and utter disarray after the deactivation of GOATPepito’s Twitter account. Pepito’s deactivation is currently covered in mystery as of this writing, with no reputable confirmation available on whether it is voluntary or not.

Some users are pointing out that Pepito’s account would be banned if Twitter were involved. However, it simply doesn’t exist on the site as of this writing. While unconfirmed either way, this would seemingly indicate Pepito’s deactivation to be purely voluntary, even if it were swayed by third parties.

Whether voluntary or not, the story has startlingly similar circumstances to the previous deactivation of Mina (@taiyakiboi), another former reputable and timely leaker. Mina’s absence, in their own words, came from what they viewed as a lack of decorum in the leaker community.

Jass @kantougurl



MINA, SI NOS ESCUCHAS, POR FAVOR, NO IMPORTA SI ES UN PEQUEÑO LEAK, DANOS UNA SEÑAL DEL MANGA



#TokyoRevengers266 #TR266 O invoquemos a Mina para que saque algún spoilerMINA, SI NOS ESCUCHAS, POR FAVOR, NO IMPORTA SI ES UN PEQUEÑO LEAK, DANOS UNA SEÑAL DEL MANGA #TokyoRevengers266 Spoilers #TR266 Spoilers O invoquemos a Mina para que saque algún spoiler 👏MINA, SI NOS ESCUCHAS, POR FAVOR, NO IMPORTA SI ES UN PEQUEÑO LEAK, DANOS UNA SEÑAL DEL MANGA 🙇👏#TokyoRevengers266 #TR266 #TokyoRevengers266Spoilers #TR266Spoilers

Despite the poor reputation, however, some have been wishing for Mina’s return in light of Pepito’s deactivation. Unfortunately for fans, no such confirmation has come from whomever runs Mina's account as of this writing. This, unfortunately, leaves fans of Ken Wakui’s series in the dark when it comes to regular leaks, scans, and spoilers.

While Pepito did cover other popular manga series, such as Black Clover, My Hero Academia, and One Piece, they have dedicated spoiler communities with independent leakers. Having multiple sources helps prevent situations like this. Suffice to say, Tokyo Revengers fandom is lost in the wilderness.

As a result, the implications of Pepito’s deactivation aren’t as widespread as they may initially appear to be, but the impact cannot be slighted. In fact, the fandom will be reeling from this loss, with no other established sources for the series currently around.

misfit @alittlesideblog waking up to pepito's accounts still down and no kisaki content waking up to pepito's accounts still down and no kisaki content https://t.co/5t8sPFNL1y

As of this writing, no third party aside from Mina or Pepito has presented themselves as a capable news source for Wakui’s smash-hit series. It’s currently unknown if any potential replacements will come forth, but if one does, it likely won’t be for quite some time.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul