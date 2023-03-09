Uncle from Another World episode 13: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

On Wednesday, March 8, Uncle from Another World episode 13 aired on the AT-X channel. Members of the production team shared a promotional video and visual for the episode on Twitter.

On March 9, Uncle from Another World episode 13 will be broadcast on other platforms like Sun TV, and also on online streaming services like Netflix.

The anime was supposed to start airing during the Summer 2022 season, but got pushed back to the Fall 2022 season due to delays. Owing to the rapid spread of COVID-19 in China, episode 13, which was originally supposed to air on December 29, also got held up.

Uncle from Another World episode 13 will be available on Thursday

As mentioned earlier, the last episode of Uncle from Another World episode 13, premiered on Wednesday on the AT-X channel. On Thursday, it will be broadcast on BS11, Tokyo MX, TV Aichi, KBS Kyoto, and Sun TV. It will also be made available on streaming platforms like Netflix on that day.

International fans will be able to watch it on Netflix, although in most regions, the show has remained on Episode 7 for months. Hopefully, now that Episode 13 has been released, Netflix will release the last six episodes so viewers won't have to rely on unofficial sites to find out what occurred at the end of the narrative.

There has been no confirmation of the time, but most shows such as this premiere at 3 am EST. Netflix is expected to confirm the time soon.

Furthermore, on March 18, AT-X will run an all-day broadcast of the anime's episodes.

After being pushed back to December 2022 initially, Uncle from Another World episode 13 was first announced last month.

The Wednesday broadcast was accompanied by a 2-minute promo video, which covered several scenes from the anime's previous episodes and featured the protagonist, Yousuke Shibazaki. It also had the opening theme music, Story.

What's the anime plot?

Uncle from Another World (Image via Hotondoshindeiru/Kadokawa Shoten/AtelierPontdarc/Netflix)

The narrative starts as Takafumi Takaoka picks up his uncle, who has just awakened from a 17-year coma following a truck collision. This takes place in modern Japan.

When Takaoka's uncle shows him how he can use magic spells and reveals that he was taken to another world, the former lets his uncle move in with him. He and Sumika Fujimiya, a childhood friend of Takafumi's, spend their days helping his uncle adjust to modern life and listening to him talk about the other world.

It will be interesting to watch how the final episode of Uncle from Another World episode 13, unfolds. Until then, viewers can catch up with the previous episodes of the anime.

Poll : 0 votes