Undead Unluck season 1 episode 3 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Fans of supernatural action and comedy are excitedly awaiting the release of Undead Unluck season 1 episode 3 of the new anime series based on Yoshifumi Tozuka’s manga. The episode will be released on Friday, October 20, 2023, at 11:28 am JST.

The anime chronicles the exploits of a man named Andy and a girl named Fuuko Izumi. While Andy is an immortal man who wants to die and thinks that Fuuko's power might help him accomplish his objective, Fuuko is a girl who possesses the power of Unluck. Her power brings bad luck to anybody who touches her skin. Together, they battle the Union, a mysterious group that hunts out individuals with exceptional powers known as Negators.

Undead Unluck is produced by David Production and TMS Entertainment, two well-known companies that have worked on several popular anime. These include JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Dr. Stone, Detective Conan, and Lupin the Third. The anime made its debut on October 6, 2023, with both critics and viewers giving it high remarks.

Undead Unluck season 1 episode 3 will introduce new characters from the Union

Expand Tweet

Undead Unluck season 1 episode 3 titled "How to Use My Unluck," will be made available on Friday, October 20, 2023, in Japan at 1:128 am JST on the MBS/TBS Networks. The episode will pick up where it left off in the narrative and demonstrate how Andy and Fuuko will handle the circumstances.

The episode will be accessible on Hulu with English subtitles for those outside of Japan.

These are the approximate release times of Undead Unluck season 1 episode 3 for various time zones:

Japanese Standard Time: 1: 28 am on Friday, October 20, 2023

Pacific Standard Time: 9: 28 am on Thursday, October 19, 2023

Central Standard Time: 11:28 am on Thursday, October 19, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 12:28 pm on Thursday, October 19, 2023

British Summer Time: 5:28 pm on Thursday, October 19, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 9:58 pm on Thursday, October 19, 2023

Central European Standard Time: 6:28 pm on Thursday, October 19, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time: 1:58 am on Friday, October 20, 2023

Philippines time: 12:28 am on Thursday, October 20, 2023

Recap of episode 2 of Undead Unluck

Expand Tweet

The second episode of Undead Unluck titled ‘Union’ aired on October 13, 2023. In this episode, two new characters from a shadowy group that hunts down people with magical talents known as Negators were introduced. Andy attempted to beat them off but was unable to match their strength. He then discovered that 10 seats in the Union were immune from being sought, and he made the decision to murder the two Negators to fill those positions.

Andy was able to defeat one of them using his wits and knowledge. However, Shen, the other Negator, stated that there was another character in Lake Baikal that they needed to deal with to join the union, which left the episode on a cliffhanger.

What to expect Undead Unluck season 1 episode 3?

Expand Tweet

Undead Unluck season 1 episode 3 will follow the duo’s search for the other Negator at Lake Baikal while unearthing new powers and Union-related mysteries. The episode will also go more into Fuuko's past and character, who has been leading a lonely and solitary existence as a result of her Unluck.

Additionally, the audience might get to see more of the other Negators' abilities. As Andy and Fuuko struggle to live and find their place in the world, the episode is sure to be packed with action, humor, and drama that will certainly delight the audience.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.