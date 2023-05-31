Vinland Saga accused of plagiarizing Attack on Titan's combat sequence

Recently, a controversy broke out within the anime community, with accusations of Vinland Saga plagiarizing Attack on Titan's combat sequence. A tweet showcasing a striking similarity between two scenes from the respective anime has sparked a heated debate among fans.

While some argue that the resemblance is too close to be coincidental, others point out that both shows were produced by the same studio, MAPPA. In light of this accusation, fans are delving deeper into the controversy, examining the evidence, considering the timing of the release, and analyzing the nature of combat sequences in anime.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for the anime and character fates mentioned therein. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

Vinland Saga vs. Attack on Titan: Unraveling the plagiarism debate

The accusation stems from a side-by-side comparison of a scene in Vinland Saga and an iconic fight sequence from Attack on Titan. When compared side by side, the two screenshots clearly show a similarity that is difficult to miss.

In both images, a character is seen mid-air, about to deliver a punch to an opponent from above. The similarity in posture and framing is striking, leading some to believe that Vinland Saga directly plagiarized Attack on Titan.

However, fans of Vinland were quick to present evidence that refuted these claims. They shared a panel from the Vinland Saga manga, which predates the Attack on Titan anime. The panel showcases the same scene, indicating that the similarity in combat sequences was not borrowed from AOT but was originally part of Vinland Saga's source material.

That shot is directly taken from the manga which came out before that AOT fight was published in the manga or in the anime

While the evidence from the manga clarifies that Vinland's adaptation did not plagiarize AOT, the question of similarities remains.

It is important to note that both anime were produced by the same studio, MAPPA, which suggests that certain stylistic elements and animation techniques may naturally appear in their works.

Anime fight sequences often follow similar clichés and conventions, with aerial combat being a popular and dramatic choice. The scene in question, featuring a character punching from above, can be considered a generic action anime cliché rather than a specific reference to AOT.

Comparisons can also be drawn between other anime series, such as One Punch Man and Mob Psycho, where similarities in fight sequences can be observed despite the differences in their narratives.

Anime studios often strive to maintain a consistent visual style and quality across their productions, as this contributes to their brand identity. Therefore, it is not uncommon for similarities in animation techniques, character designs, and action sequences to appear in different shows produced by the same studio. MAPPA's involvement in both Vinland Saga and AOT could explain the visual resemblance in some combat sequences, even if unintentional.

