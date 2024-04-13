Vinland Saga creator reveals the Manga will end soon

On April 13, 2024, the author of the Vinland Saga, Makoto Yukimura, tweeted through his official X, stating that his magnum opus isn't far from its last chapter and could be near its end.

Expand Tweet

Vinland Saga is a manga series that started its serialization in April 2005 in Weekly Shounen Magazine but shifted to a Seinen magazine later in the year. The manga series has also received an anime adaptation, the first season of which was animated by Wit Studio and the second by Studio MAPPA. The series entered its final arc in volume 24 and has 27 volumes in serialization.

Makoto Yukimura announces Vinland Saga will end soon

Makoto Yukimura stating his manga is nearing its end (Image via X)

The tweet from Makoto Yukimura consisted of him stating that his most influential work could be nearing its final chapter. He later stated that his work would conclude that he was slow. He also stated that even though he was slow in writing his series, his work would eventually reach a conclusion, and now that day could be near.

Vinland Saga is a seinen manga series that started its serialization in Weekly Shounen Jump on April 13, 2005. A few months after its publication, the series was moved to Monthly Afternoon (A Seinen magazine) on December 24, 2005, as its theme seemed fit for young adult men (which means seinen in Japanese). So far, the series has 27 volumes and 21 chapters in publication.

Thorfinn as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The manga series is written and illustrated by Makoto Yukimura. Other than his magnum opus, he is also the author of a manga series titled Planetes and the one-shot For Our Farewell is Near.

The manga series has four arcs, of which the first two have been adapted into an anime. The first arc anime adaptation was animated as the series' first season and was animated by animation studio Wit Studio, while the second arc was the second season and was animated by MAPPA.

The Vinland Saga manga series entered its final arc, titled the Vinland arc, which is also the 4th arc of the series, with its 167th chapter.

Final thoughts

Makoto Yukimura sharing his experience at Crunchyroll Anime Awards (Image via X)

Last month, the Crunchyroll Anime Awards took place in Japan, and the Vinland Saga anime series was also nominated in some categories. Makoto Yukimura attended the awards as the awards' officials invited him.

Unfortunately, Makoto Yukimura's magnum opus wasn't crowned with any accolades. However, the author still enjoyed the awards and shared his bright opinion on X. He praised every member of the production team of his work's anime adaptation and shared a fanboy moment with fans, stating how excited he was to see YOASOBI and some famous directors.

However, the series' fans also didn't fancy this loss and stated that such a masterpiece doesn't need such recognition. The climax of the series was announced a month later, and fans could see the series achieve its peak, which it failed to reach during the Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

Read Also:

Will there be a Vinland Saga Season 3? Explained

When does Vinland Saga take place?

Is Prince Canute A Female? Explained

During an interview in 2019, Makoto Yukimura stated that Hajime Isayama's Attack on Titan helped him plan the final arc of his series while appreciating the storytelling in Attack on Titan.