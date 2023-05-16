Vinland Saga season 2 releases new illustration of Thorfinn and Einar

Monday, May 15, 2023, saw a new Vinland Saga season 2 illustration released and posted to Twitter, where it has since circulated amongst the series' fanbase. The illustration comes from Takahiko Abiru, who is listed as the Character Designer and Chief Animation Director for the second season of the anime.

The illustration comes alongside the release of the latest episode of Vinland Saga season 2, in which war breaks out between Ketil's farm and the forces of King Canute. The latest episode also served as a marriage between two concurrent plotlines being built throughout the season's second half, with fans praising the latest payoff.

Vinland Saga season 2 serves as a continuation of the smash-hit anime series of the same name from 2019, still focusing on protagonist Thorfinn Thorsson. While the second season's sudden and drastic change in setting and tone had put some viewers off of the series, the response to the illustration proves that those who stuck around are in love with the season thus far.

Vinland Saga season 2 illustration is symbolic of Thorfinn and Einar's new life

The latest

As mentioned above, the illustration comes from Takahiko Abiru, who is the Character Designer and Chief Animation Director for Vinland Saga season 2. Abiru was also a part of the season 1 team. He was credited in the same two roles for season 1 and was also the Animation Director for both openings and seven episodes. He also had a Key Animation credit for the first episode.

Abiru clearly has a deep love for the series and the characters within, which is exemplified by his illustration of Thorfinn and Einar turning away from and leaving Ketil's farm. While the illustration seems shallow at first, it's in fact deceptively deep, serving as the symbolic culmination of the pair's journey throughout the second season thus far.

In the illustration, fans see Thorfinn and Einar walking together (with the latter slightly ahead) through an area that's clearly Ketil's farm at what appears to be sunset. The two are also shown to be walking towards the setting sun, or walking towards the light of their futures while leaving the nighttime, or the darkness of their pasts, behind them.

Thorfinn also appears to be in a more ragged state than he was in the previous anime episode. While this could translate to him being set to inevitably partake in Ketil and Canute's battle, this is more likely indicative of Abiru's preferred design for the character. Abiru's role as Character Designer for the second season further supports such a hypothesis.

Vinland Saga season 2 most recently released episode 19, with five remaining until the season concludes. While fans are sad to see the show go, they await the official announcement about the series' third season.

Be sure to keep up with all Vinland Saga anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

