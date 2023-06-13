Yuzuki-san Chi no Yon-Kyōdai anime unveils new teaser and main cast

Yuzuki-san Chi no Yon-Kyōdai is getting an anime adaptation and a new teaser for the same was dropped recently. The popular manga by Shizuki Fujisawa is a shojo series and the anime is set to be released on the fall of 2023, although no specific release dates have been given as of now.

The trailer also revealed the cast for the series in the promotional video and is set to adapt the manga from the very beginning, as it has been expected by fans.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Yuzuki-san Chi no Yon-Kyōdai series.

What can be seen in the trailer for the Yuzuki-san Chi no Yon-Kyōdai anime adaptation

The new teaser for the anime adaptation of Yuzuki-san Chi no Yon-Kyōdai has recently been dropped on the Avex Pictures YouTube channel. It is a manga series written and drawn by Shizuki Fujisawa and tells the story of the four titular Yuzuki brothers, as they live together and navigate obstacles alongside each other.

The video on YouTube shows the four brothers and reveals a little bit of their respective personalities: the oldest brother and school teacher, Hayato; the upbeat and second oldest, Mikoto; the second youngest and more reserved, Minato; and the youngest and upfront Gakuto, who also happens to be in first grade.

The anime so far has the following cast: Ryōta Iwasaki as Hayato Yuzuki, Kikunosuke Toya as Mikoto Yuzuki, Miyuki Sakurai as Minato Yuzuki, and Momoka Terasawa as Gakuto. The working staff includes Mitsuru Hongo as director, Orie Tanaka as character designer, and Yoshikazu Suo as the main composer for the music.

The appeal of the manga

chana goldman @chanagoldm66172 Following the success of the manga and anime adaptations of Shizuki Fujisawa's Yuzuki-san Chi no Yon-Kyōdai, an anime television series is set to air this fall. The show will follow the everyday life at Yoshino Academy Following the success of the manga and anime adaptations of Shizuki Fujisawa's Yuzuki-san Chi no Yon-Kyōdai, an anime television series is set to air this fall. The show will follow the everyday life at Yoshino Academy https://t.co/7zPcjI6fxC

Yuzuki-san Chi no Yon-Kyōdai has sold over one million copies since it started publication in 2018 and won the prestigious Shogakukan Manga Award in its 66th edition in 2021, specifically in the shojo division. It is published by Shogakukan through the Betsucomi magazine.

Part of the appeal of the series has been the character dynamics between the Yuzuki brothers. They are all very different from one another and that adds to hilarious and very fun interactions among the four of them. The story is also set in everyday life, which allows the reader to build a quicker connection because their challenges and situations are often a lot more relatable.

The Yuzuki brothers are also quite entertaining on their own and that adds to the appeal of the manga. There is also a lot of heart in the story, as the relationship between the four siblings feels very genuine and likable, which is something that plays a big role in why it has become such a huge success in the shojo market. The anime adaptation is set to take the series’ popularity to a whole new level, provided it is executed well.

Poll : 0 votes