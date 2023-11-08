No anime will ever be as influential as Attack on Titan (and post-finale discussion proves it)

Attack on Titan is arguably one of the most, if not the most, influential anime series of all time. The sheer scale of the series and the reception it has received is a testament to this statement. Not only is it popular, but Attack on Titan also paved the way for several successful anime series.

Furthermore, the series explored themes that a typical shonen anime series usually didn't delve into, and the intricacy of the plot itself was something that every single viewer and reader thoroughly appreciated. AoT fans are also of the opinion that the show sparked a massive interest outside of Japan. In fact, in countries like the US, there weren’t many anime shows that caught the attention of viewers the way Attack on Titan did.

Thus, fans are incredibly happy to be a part of Hajime Isayama’s intricate and beautiful story that he told over the course of the past 10 years. There are several reasons and a couple of metrics that further substantiate Attack on Titan’s popularity and its success across the world.

Exploring Attack on Titan’s importance to anime and its effect on the audience

The sheer number of people who continue to dissect and discuss the ending of the anime series shows just how popular Attack on Titan is. Furthermore, the anime adaptation of Hajime Isayama’s manga also contributed to an interesting set of data that was reported by Anime Galaxy Official, after looking into the report published by IMDb.

In 2022, the anime series was the fourth most popular TV show in the world. At that time, this was the only anime series that was present in the Top 20 list. The next most popular anime series was Demon Slayer, which took the 29th place on that very list.

Furthermore, in 2021, Parrot Analytics provided some insight into the most in-demand shows across various categories. The most popular show in the world at that time was Attack on Titan. Thus, there is absolutely no doubt that these metrics are clear indications of the fact that the series revived people’s interest in anime, especially in the west.

Moreover, this show played a huge role in getting newer audiences into this form of media that is known for its unique storytelling. That being said, there are other shows that are continuing to establish what Attack on Titan set out (and eventually managed) to do.

Now that there is a newer audience that wants to explore this medium, shows like Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer are keeping them occupied. These series are quite popular, owing to their top-tier animation and well-choreographed fight scenes. These series have also garnered a massive fanbase that is incredibly passionate about the respective stories.

On one hand, Demon Slayer has a very simple plot, and the narrative is driven by compelling and well-written characters. Meanwhile, there's also Jujutsu Kaisen that has a unique power system, paired with supernatural elements, that keeps things fresh in the shonen genre.

Aside from discussing the ending, fans also shared their opinions on the effect it has had on the anime-viewing audience. One fan in particular even stated that Attack on Titan was the very reason they started to venture into this medium.

The fact that this story explored themes of freedom, slavery, love, and duty in a unique way, makes this title a cut above the rest. Thus, it is widely recognized among fans that AoT played an important role in sparking a renaissance among viewers outside of Japan.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

