No one can touch Naruto's writing in a most crucial aspect (& it's not even close)

It has been years since the Naruto manga ended, however, it is still one of the most successful series to date. While its story and world are interesting and expansive, the series' most crucial aspect has to be how it deals with deaths. For a really long time, Naruto was known for the number of deaths in the series. This may lead one to believe that the plot point is repetitive and stale, but that is far from the truth.

Mangaka Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto follows the story of the titular character who is a ninja. He was shunned by his village for having the Nine-Tails inside of him. However, he did not give up on wanting to be acknowledged by people. Hence, he aimed to become the Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village.

How Naruto's way of handling deaths could be the best in the Big Three

Naruto as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto is an anime that started off with five countries being wary of each other. Additionally, as later revealed by the series, there had already been three wars between them before the story began. Hence, deaths were quite normal in the universe. That said, the deaths weren't used meaninglessly as every major death in the series ended up helping in the development of the plot and characters.

Other Big Three anime like One Piece and Bleach also have deaths in them. Some of the major deaths in One Piece are of Gol D. Roger, Whitebeard, Ace, and Kozuki Oden. However, many fans may only hold Ace's death close to their hearts.

Ace's death in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Meanwhile, Bleach's deaths include those of Masaki Kurosaki, Yachiru Unohana, and Yachiru Kusajishi. However, not many fans were impacted by their deaths, the only exception for which could be Yachiru Unohana.

From the very first arc, Masashi Kishimoto's series managed to paint the picture of the manga as to how the world operated in the franchise. Team 7 was seen going on a C-rank mission, however, it later got upgraded after they were attacked by Zabuza and Haku. This arc best describes Naruto's universe as it shows how deaths and losses shaped people. While Zabuza and Haku were only present for one arc, their deaths were super impactful, shaping the protagonist's mentality.

Itachi Uchiha's death scene in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The deaths in the series did not stop there as they only increased with every passing arc. Some of the major character deaths in Naruto include that of Itachi Uchiha, Jiraiya, Neji Hyuga, Obito Uchiha, and Asuma Sarutobi. Likewise, all of these deaths managed to leave a huge impact on the story and fans.

If that wasn't enough, the deaths that occurred before the story began had even bigger impacts on the story. The deaths of Minato Namikaze and Kushina Uzumaki caused Naruto to be an orphan. Additionally, their deaths forced the protagonist to become the new Jinchuriki, causing him to be shunned by everyone.

Rin Nohara's death in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Meanwhile, the death of Izuna Uchiha led to Madara Uchiha attaining the Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan. As for Rin Nohara's death, it shaped Obito Uchiha's character. After witnessing the death of his love, Obito planned the Fourth Great Ninja War, using which he planned to put everyone under Infinite Tsukuyomi.

Even the death of a character like Rin helped shape the entire story. This speaks volumes about Masashi Kishimoto's story writing and how it excels his competitors when it comes to using death plot points.

