Nobara's return in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267 makes perfect sense, and her role in the series is a key reason why

With Jujutsu Kaisen close to an end, Nobara Kugisaki's return at a time like this makes perfect sense. Creator Gege Akutami remains tight-lipped about her status following the Shibuya Incident. Needless to mention, the fandom was pining for her to make a comeback considering her popularity and other characters returning one by one.

Chapter 267 was Akutami heeding these pleas as Nobara steps in at the most opportune time for Team Jujutsu High. With Yuji Itadori showcasing explosive growth and Megumi Fushiguro fighting back from within, it was only too perfect for the trio to reunite against the King of Curses.

Her Cursed Technique (CT) is likely the most effective in the current circumstances, even above Yuji's Soul Dismantle. Further, her return at such a vital point in the series is a testament to her role as the tritagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen. It might have seemed that she received limited screen time. But recent developments point to her involvement being key in this battle's outcome.

Nobara's return in Jujutsu Kaisen is backed by convincing logic

Nobara Kugisaki as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267 marks the return of Nobara Kugisaki at last. It has been too long that the ginger-haired sorcerer remained sidelined. Moreover, Akutami showcasing ambiguity about her whereabouts instilled hope in the fandom that she still had a role to play in the story. It can be safely said that they were merely waiting for the right moment to reintroduce her.

Now, with everything that has happened, Nobara's return couldn't be more perfect. Granted, she might not be as strong as the other sorcerers, but it is her CT that makes her Sukuna's worst enemy. Nobara's Innate Technique, the Straw Doll Technique, is the perfect ace in the pocket for Team Jujutsu High.

As seen previously, it can damage the soul of the target through a straw doll when Nobara uses her Cursed Energy(CE)-infused tools. Moreover, it is a technique that is effective even at long range. As depicted in the chapter, Sukuna's final finger is strung up at an unknown location. With Sukuna having no way of finding out where it might be, Nobara can freely use her technique without interruption.

Nobara Kugisaki (Image via MAPPA)

Since Straw Doll targets the soul, which is Sukuna's weak point, Nobara making a comeback at this point is crucial. Previously, through his punches, Yuji managed to get through to Megumi but he had lost his will to fight. However, recent events reawoke the spirit in Megumi, and he began fighting back from within. Moreover, Yuji's Soul Dismantle has only grown more effective.

These points alone began to weaken Sukuna's grip on Megumi's soul and body, as he threw up his fingers before swallowing them again. Now, combining them with Straw Doll and the amount of damage Sukuna has already taken, circumstances are looking dire for the King of Curses.

It is also worth mentioning that Nobara's return at this point highlights her importance to the story. Those who returned before her, like Hana/Angel and Todo, played a minor role in the battle before being decommissioned.

Upon taking a step back, it looks like Akutami always meant for Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara to be Sukuna's final opponents. The trio reuniting is symbolic of the next generation taking over, showcasing their capabilities in protecting Jujutsu society against evil.

