"One of the best I've seen": Naruto vs Ichigo fan animation has fans drooling

With Studio Pierrot having announced both special Naruto anime and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3, fans are eagerly waiting for the two anime to be released. Unfortunately, the animation studio has yet to reveal the release date for either series.

As fans waited for the same, one fan animation began circulating online. The animation saw the protagonist of Bleach and Naruto, Ichigo Kurosaki and Naruto Uzumaki fight each other in their strongest forms. While fan animations often end up with some flaws, this animation managed to generate genuine interest from fans.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Bleach manga.

Naruto vs Ichigo fan animation shocks fans

Expand Tweet

As fans waited for their favorite anime to release, a fan animation of Naruto vs Ichigo dropped online. The fight saw both characters turning into their strongest forms.

In Naruto's case, he turned into the Sage of Six Paths Mode, while Ichigo Kurosaki turned into his Bankai form while being under the True Shikai form. The characters could then be seen exchanging blows and countering each other as they tried to take down one another. The battle's level was so high that one of the attacks saw the moon get split.

Ichigo Kurosaki as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the end, Ichigo turned into his True Bankai form. One must note that the True Bankai form has yet to appear in the anime. This is the final form Ichigo transcends to before he defeats Yhwach at the end of the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc. Hence, with the fan animation, fans got a gist of how the form might look when it gets animated.

The fan animation ended with the Shinobi launching a Rasenshuriken at Ichigo as the Shinigami could be seen countering it with his Zanpakuto.

Fans reacting to the fan animation (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Fans were so impressed by the animation and the fight choreography that they were left curious about what happens at the end of the fight. As Ichigo countered Rasenshuriken, the screen was filled with smoke, leaving fans unaware of who was at an advantage in the fight.

In the meantime, some fans were certain about the fight's result. While they liked Naruto, they were certain that Ichigo could easily win the fight.

Some fans seemingly also knew about the animation beforehand. Apparently, the animation was halted due to some issues behind the scenes. But it is now back underway.

Fans reacting to the fan animation (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Some fans even went on to call the fan animation the best they had ever witnessed. They could not believe that it was a fan animation and not one produced by an animation company.

Meanwhile, one fan even went on to state that the animation quality was better than that for One Punch Man season 2, done by J.C.Staff. While that comment may have been in jest, what the fan meant to say was that the animation was so good, that with some quality control, it could look as good as an animation work done by a Japanese animation studio.

With that, fans hope to soon learn the release dates for the new Naruto anime and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 3.

Bleach TYBW: Ichigo's two blades, explained

Bleach TYBW: Who are the current Gotei 13 captains?

Studio Pierrot's managing director comments about the working conditions in studios