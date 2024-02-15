One Piece anime: Fans have Toei under fire for recycling Akainu's scenes

One Piece anime has entered the Egghead Arc of the story, and it hasn't been smooth sailing for the animators at Toei Animation. Fans believe that there have been controversies involving the production team.

First, there was the infamous scene involving Bonnie showering and changing her clothes. Now, it seems like the animators at Toei have recycled certain frames.

The One Piece anime fanbase is very attentive and vocal about these issues. They use forums and social media sites like Reddit and X to express their opinions. They respect and thank the animators for their hard work but also demand better quality. Let's see what they had to say and why they were unhappy with the recent episode.

Recycling of frames divides One Piece anime fans

Sakazuki, also known as Akainu, was the topic of discussion among fans following the release of the latest episode. They noticed that Toei Animation used the same frames from a different episode and changed the lighting in the latest episode of the Egghead Arc.

As shown in the tweet above, the frames featuring Akainu are nearly identical. The background and the lighting have been tweaked mildly. However, the character's positioning and the scene's composition are nearly identical. Naturally, some fans weren't too happy with what animators at Toei did since they believed it was lazy.

One Piece anime fans are known for their active engagement in providing feedback to the production team, often expressing their opinions and concerns openly. This was evident in the comments section of a post on X, where fans of the series expressed strong opinions and critiques.

One fan even stated that Toei Animation "ruined" One Piece ever since the Dressrosa Arc. This was a clear exaggeration to make a point because the animation quality and art style of the anime adaptation have come a long way.

One Piece fans are divided over Toei Animation's decision to recycle frames (Screengrab via X/@TheWillOfMarco)

On the other hand, a sizeable chunk of the fanbase stated that reusing frames was quite normal. This is true because some of the most popular anime titles have done it at some point. There are plenty of reasons for a production team to recycle frames. However, how it is done and the reason for doing so determines whether or not it was lazy.

In this case, Akainu was standing on the balcony, much like the previous time he was on screen. Furthermore, he won't appear in the anime for quite some time. In such a scenario, reusing older frames of Akainu may have seemed a reasonable decision by the animators. Toei Animation also made sure to play around with the lighting instead of using the older frame as it is.

Final thoughts

It was unexpected that certain One Piece anime fans took issue with Toei Animation's decision to recycle a specific frame. The method conserved the animators' time and preserved budgetary resources for scenes necessitating high-quality animation.

Redrawing the same frame of Akainu standing on the balcony would have been inefficient, and this was a good call on Toei Animation's part. That being said, fans also wanted to see a different composition of frames involving the same character, which is why fans seemed upset, and understandably so.

Stay tuned for more One Piece anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.