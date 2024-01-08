One Piece: Kuma vs. Saturn fan animation has everyone begging Toei to hire the animator

Following the release of the latest manga chapter for the series and the start of the anime’s Egghead arc, One Piece fans can’t wait to see the arc fully adapted into the anime. While manga readers have known for a while that the Egghead arc would be fantastic to see animated, it seems the latest events in the arc have brought this sentiment to new heights.

This is somewhat understandable, given how momentous and unexpected the main highlights of the latest One Piece manga chapter are. While this article will avoid spoilers on the issue as much as possible, there is one aspect that inherently needs to be discussed for this article. That is, of course, the apparent setup of Bartholomew Kuma versus Saint Jaygarcia Saturn.

Unsurprisingly, the idea of seeing a fight between the two animated into the official One Piece anime has left fans giddy with excitement and shaking with anticipation. However, it seems someone has beaten Toei to the punch to earn fans’ praise, with a beloved fan animator in the series having already animated the exciting setup moment from the last chapter.

One Piece fan animator wows community again with latest Saturn versus Kuma animation

The animator and his works, explained

As mentioned above, an animator within the One Piece community by the name of Torra TV has beaten Toei Animation to the punch on animating the exciting Saturn versus Kuma fight setup. While fans are impressed with Torra’s animation in and of itself, they are also specifically commenting on the track record Torra has had in the past with his fan animations of the series.

Torra’s other animations for the series include a Kaido versus Kozukiu Oden piece as well as a hypothetical Whitebeard versus Figarland Garling piece set in God Valley. This God Valley clip was also preceded by two others, which saw Big Mom and Kaido of the Rocks Pirates fighting various Marines and Roger Pirates.

While much of Torra’s work is centered around the One Piece anime, they also branch off into other series for their work. One upload to their YouTube channel features a Sasuke Uchiha versus Shanks clip, as well as another featuring Madara Uchiha versus Whitebeard. While these are the only examples of Torra working with other series, it nevertheless serves as hope for fan animations of other manga properties later on.

Despite having only produced these fan animations for roughly 9 months as of this article’s writing, Torra has already become somewhat of a celebrity amongst the series’ community. This is somewhat unsurprising, considering how many fans of the manga series often express disdain for Toe Animation’s television anime adaptation.

Fan reaction

Fan reactions to Torra TV's latest One Piece animation (Image via Sportskeeda)

Unsurprisingly, most of the general sentiment from One Piece fans on Torra TV’s latest production revolves around begging Toei Animation to hire them for the Egghead arc. While others disagree with this assertion, a vast majority of the series’ fanbase discussing the animation is of the mindset that Toei should hire Torra.

Beyond this, fans are simply congratulating the work done, both for how fast it was done and how high quality the finished product is. Fans are also reminiscing about Torra’s other aforementioned animations, as well as how great all of his works are. Clearly, Torra has found a welcoming and praising community to produce fan animations for.

