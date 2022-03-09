One Piece Chapter 1043 spoilers: Luffy being the chosen one doesn’t take away from him

One Piece Chapter 1043 strongly implies that Luffy is Joy Boy, yet he still had to work hard to get there.

This upcoming chapter will likely be very controversial within the community. For the longest time, Luffy was just a little kid with big dreams. Now it turns out that he was destined to become the next Joy Boy, someone that would shake the very foundations of the world.

While the "chosen one" trope may seem played out, it's never been a defining aspect of Luffy's personality. More importantly, One Piece Chapter 1043 doesn't mean Luffy got everything handed to him. The Straw Hat still had to prove himself time and time again.

One Piece Chapter 1043 spoilers: Luffy may be a chosen one, yet it doesn't take away his hard work

Aquiles Amaral @AmaralAquiles #ONEPIECE1043 I loved when Luffy was just a kid who wanna be the pirate king coz the PK was the "freest" in the ocean. But we knew he'd joy boy "reincarnation" that's nice but kinda of a let down for me. I liked more when he was just a kid and not the destined one #joyboy I loved when Luffy was just a kid who wanna be the pirate king coz the PK was the "freest" in the ocean. But we knew he'd joy boy "reincarnation" that's nice but kinda of a let down for me. I liked more when he was just a kid and not the destined one #joyboy #ONEPIECE1043 https://t.co/fasStiu1nt

Some fans will inevitably be disappointed with One Piece Chapter 1043. It ends with the sudden revelation that Luffy is Joy Boy, according to Zunesha himself. Of course, the Straw Hat's previous achievements won't be taken away from him.

Luffy was always meant to be special

Yonko Status 🐉 @MarcoDBird #ONEPIECE1043

SPOILERS

.

.

How are people angry the MC... The Protagonist... The one man we've been following for almost 3 Decades is (or implied to be) Joyboy. WHO ELSE WOULD IT BE BUT LUFFY?? 🤣 SPOILERSHow are people angry the MC... The Protagonist... The one man we've been following for almost 3 Decades is (or implied to be) Joyboy. WHO ELSE WOULD IT BE BUT LUFFY?? #ONEPIECE1043 SPOILERS‼️..How are people angry the MC... The Protagonist... The one man we've been following for almost 3 Decades is (or implied to be) Joyboy. WHO ELSE WOULD IT BE BUT LUFFY?? 😂🤣 https://t.co/cZR0AJGXO5

It should be noted that Luffy always had great potential within him, long before One Piece Chapter 1043. He is the grandson of Garp, the legendary Hero of the Marines. Luffy is also the son of Dragon, the infamous revolutionary who strongly opposes the World Government.

Last but not least, he is the sword brother of Portgas D. Ace, son of the late Pirate King himself. At no point was the Straw Hat ever going to be a normal kid. His upbringing alone defies that very concept.

It's understandable why some fans don't want him to be another "chosen one" archetype. However, Luffy has always been very special, ever since the beginning of the series.

With that said, Luffy is still the same person he always was

Josamu @XenosJosamu



Luffys joy boy Zoros the second ryuma not hard to see Luffy the sun Zoro the moon, but hey the more ppl that think zkk dead the better tbh #ONEPIECE1043 this community is so overreactive and overdramatic it’s insane this changes nothing we’ve been known Luffy was joy boy 🤨Luffys joy boy Zoros the second ryuma not hard to see Luffy the sun Zoro the moon, but hey the more ppl that think zkk dead the better tbh #ONEPIECE1043 this community is so overreactive and overdramatic it’s insane this changes nothing we’ve been known Luffy was joy boy 🤨 Luffys joy boy Zoros the second ryuma not hard to see Luffy the sun Zoro the moon, but hey the more ppl that think zkk dead the better tbh 😂 https://t.co/YwCGqxKN3b

Despite the revelation of One Piece Chapter 1043, Luffy is still defined by his free spirit. Regardless of his supposed destiny, the Straw Hat worked extremely hard to get to where he is today. Whether it's training in Rusukaina for two years or mastering his Devil Fruit, Luffy has earned his strength.

Speaking of which, at no point in his journey did Luffy ever go in with the expectation that he was the "chosen one." Everything he did was through his own merit, not because he was destined to do so.

When Luffy decided to save Wano Country from Kaido, he did it because the citizens were starving. It wasn't because he wanted to follow some kind of prophecy.

If anything, Joy Boy is likely an inherited will

Some fans may be worried that Joy Boy is about to reincarnate himself into Luffy, judging by the end of One Piece Chapter 1043.

However, that would mean that Luffy would know everything about One Piece, including Laugh Tale and its treasures. It would go against Luffy's principles to learn that ahead of time.

More than likely, Luffy is about to inherit the will of Joy Boy, rather than become that very person himself.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Saman