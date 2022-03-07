One Piece Chapter 1043 (Initial Spoilers): Kaido declared winner, CP0 boss trampled, and more

As an early surprise for fans, initial One Piece Chapter 1043 spoilers were leaked over the course of this morning. Coming from user ScotchInformer via the WorstGen One Piece forum site, the spoilers have been confirmed by Redon from the ArlongPark forum site.

Fans will recognize Redon and ArlongPark as being the usual source of weekly One Piece spoilers. However, this hasn't always been the case, and for One Piece Chapter 1043, it seems ScotchInformer has broken the initial news.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down and comments on these initial One Piece Chapter 1043 spoilers and more.

Kaido vs. Luffy apparently over, and more in initial One Piece Chapter 1043 spoilers

One Piece Chapter 1043: Initial, short-length spoilers

As previously stated, WorstGen forum site user ScotchInformer broke these initial One Piece Chapter 1043 spoilers. Twitter user and reliable One Piece news source @Orojapan1 has compiled these spoilers into a graphic and has made them more accessible to the community at large.

Based on what has initially broken alone, Chapter 1043 seems set to subvert reader’s expectations in a big way. Apparently, Kaido has been formally and officially declared the winner by a narrator. Many fans believed Luffy would bounce back, true to his rubber self and spirit, but that doesn’t seem to be the case as of now.

asya @forniasya #ONEPIECE1043

#SPOILER

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

dunno what to expect from this

im not even sure i can wait till tomorrow damn twitter.com/Orojapan1/stat… OROJAPAN @Orojapan1

#ONEPIECE1043 #ONEPIECEspoilers Chapter 1,043 firsts spoilers. Chapter 1,043 firsts spoilers.#ONEPIECE1043 #ONEPIECEspoilers https://t.co/8JVJsQcZBP dunno what to expect from thisim not even sure i can wait till tomorrowdamn #ONEPIECE1043#SPOILER.........dunno what to expect from this im not even sure i can wait till tomorrow👀👀👀👀 damn🙈 twitter.com/Orojapan1/stat…

What fans were expecting to happen, and has been confirmed by these initial spoilers, is Kaido’s revenge on the CP0 boss. Considering the expression Kaido had at CP0’s interfering in his fight with Luffy, many readers essentially assumed he’d turn his rage towards Luffy.

⁦☠️⁩OPJAPARO @opJaparo #spoileronepiece #ONEPIECE1043

The leaker says: There is an important conversation between Momonosuke and Zunichia The leaker says: There is an important conversation between Momonosuke and Zunichia #spoileronepiece #ONEPIECE1043The leaker says: There is an important conversation between Momonosuke and Zunichia 🔥🔥

Finally, the spoilers claim that Momonosuke had another talk with Zunesha, recently revealed to be Joy Boy’s companion. ScotchInformer emphasizes that these talks are important, likely detailing information about Zunesha and the time they originate from.

☆rox☆ @kldIaw #ONEPIECE1043



THE NAME OF THE CHAPTER?!?? THE NAME OF THE CHAPTER?!?? #ONEPIECE1043 THE NAME OF THE CHAPTER?!??

However, the most ominous part of these spoilers is Chapter 1043’s apparent title. The leaks claim it to be “Let’s Die Together” or “We Will Die Together,” depending on the translation used. There are, essentially, two sets of characters this could refer to (without having additional information to indicate otherwise).

The first set of characters could be Kaido and the CP0 boss. These spoilers confirmed him attacking the CP0 boss, and he was already seen heartbroken at CP0’s interference. With Onigashima floating over the ocean, he may jump into it after killing the CP0 agent, paralleling his initial appearance in the series.

The other set of characters could be Komurasaki/Hiyori Kozuki and Orochi. The former already stabbed the latter with Sea Prism Stone, which disabled his Zoan Devil Fruit and any benefits or uses that may come with it.

While it would be unfortunate to see Hiyori die, it would work extremely well for her character, being the Kozuki who grew up in Orochi’s Wano.

One Piece Chapter 1043: In summation

Based on these initial spoilers alone, One Piece Chapter 1043 seems like a momentous chapter indeed. The entire One Piece world could be turned upside down depending on the specific development and revelations of this chapter.

While more spoilers will certainly be coming over the next 24-36 hours, these initial spoilers are all fans have to go off of until then. The community was already abuzz with theories and debates on how the rest of Wano would play out, but almost no one predicted Luffy versus Kaido to be officially over.

Follow along for more One Piece Chapter 1043 spoiler news, as well as general series news, in the coming days.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan