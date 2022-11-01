One Piece Chapter 1065 has Sanji fans pissed, and with good reason

One Piece chapter 1065 spoilers have surfaced, and if they are accurate, they spell bad news for Sanji fans.

After a brief hiatus, One Piece returns with a lot of surprising new information and events, but rather than being positive, the information has largely generated a negative reaction.

Continue reading to find out what happens to Sanji according to the spoilers.

This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga.

Sanji's defeat in One Piece chapter 1065 enrages fans

What we know so far

According to One Piece chapter 1065 spoilers, Sanji attacks Seraphim Jinbe with a kick but breaks his own bone in the process. Sanji's body appears to be dislocated, leaving him in a bad condition.

He is finally saved from Seraphim Jinbe's attack with the assistance of three new Vegapunks introduced in the chapter: Edison, Pythagoras, and York.

While confirmed spoilers have revealed very little about the upcoming fight between Sanji and Seraphim Jinbe, the details of the fight and its outcome come from secondary sources that may or may not be reliable.

As none of these details have been confirmed, fans are waiting for confirmation from more reliable sources.

Fans are both heartbroken and livid

Sanji bros(I hope the rumors are fake)... Sanji bros(I hope the rumors are fake)... #ONEPIECE1065 Sanji bros(I hope the rumors are fake)... https://t.co/MdCx0zVuOT

Fans of Sanji are outraged because Oda appears to confirm their theory that he despises their favorite character once more:

While the claim that Sanji is Oda's least favorite character has been debunked, fans are still bitterly disappointed.

Some fans have tried to defend Oda's decision

The Seraphim are new Pacifista units developed by the Marines' Special Science Group with the intention of replacing the Seven Warlords of the Sea. So it should come as no surprise that Sanji is injured.

Some fans have pointed out that even Blackbeard had to use powers he otherwise would not during a fight. So it is not out of the question that Sanji would struggle against a Seraphim, especially with just a regular kick.

The extent of the injuries is actually the issue here because it gives the impression that Sanji is extremely weak.

Zoro fans have taken the opportunity to troll Sanji fans

While Zoro and Sanji have a friendly rivalry, each fan group seeks to belittle the other.

Because of Sanji's apparent defeat and subsequent injury, some fans have mocked him and crowned Zoro as the second-best Straw Hat pirate.

There has also been criticism of One Piece chapter 1065 as a whole for being too average. When the story is nearing its conclusion, an average chapter is likely to elicit more criticism than usual.

However, such criticism is unjust because a bomb appears to have been dropped: the revelation that the Egghead Island is the island of the past.

One Piece chapter 1065 will be released in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine on November 7 at 12 am JST. The chapter is free to read on MangaPlus, Viz Media's official website, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app.

