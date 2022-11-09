One Piece Chapter 1066 hints shine the light on VegaPunk's sinister plans

One Piece chapter 1066 hints and spoilers have recently been released, indicating some interesting developments concerning Dr. Vegapunk, a world-renowned scientist whose discoveries have altered the course of history.

Despite his contributions, Dr. Vegapunk has been a rather mysterious figure who has been teased on occasion by mangaka Eiichiro Oda. Only in the past few chapters have fans learned a little bit about him.

In One Piece chapter 1066, which will be heavily focused on Vegapunk, fans will see his evil plan against the Straw Hats.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga.

One Piece Chapter 1066 will expose Vegapunk's self-centered existence

Seraphim Doflamingo's motivation for attacking Zoro

Zoro as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Zoro and Brook have been aboard the Thousand Sunny for several chapters now because Zoro wanted to be cautious. The Straw Hats are, after all, on a World Government island, and someone must ensure an escape route in case of an emergency.

According to the spoilers, Seraphim Doflamingo will attack Zoro and Brook because Vegapunk wants Zoro's 1.111 billion Beli bounty in order to obtain unlimited funding for his research projects.

Although Seraphim Doflamingo will be in flame mode, Zoro will destroy him with his sword using the Lion's Song technique.

Seraphim Jinbe attacked Nami, Sanji, and others in the previous chapter. This does not appear to be a random encounter. Usopp had cried out that it was a giant trap, and perhaps he was correct because the Vegapunks were analyzing and enjoying the scene. It was for Shaka's intervention that Seraphim Jinbe and the Straw Hats' fight finally came to an end.

Since the bounties are issued by the World Government through the Marines, it is worth wondering how Vegapunk intends to collect them given his tense relationship with the Government. In fact, the CP-0 are already on the way to Egghead Island and Shaka has predicted his death at their hands.

More information about Vegapunk will be revealed

Dragon as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Spoilers were also revealed by trustworthy leakers Redon and Etenbobby, who stated that Vegapunk's relationship with Dragon will be revealed in One Piece chapter 1066.

The chapter will show how they were together on Ohara after the Marine destroyed it by issuing a Buster Call. It will also be revealed that Vegapunk's knowledge is derived from the books saved from the attack.

While Dragon founded the Revolutionary Army to oppose the Celestial Dragons, Vegapunk chose to work with the Marines, who were interested in his work and would provide a profitable environment.

Furthermore, in One Piece chapter 1066, after years of waiting, which was only exacerbated by the appearance of Vegapunk's various satellites, the true person will be revealed in both his past and present appearances. It will be shown that in the past, he had a large head, whereas in the present, he is inside a robot wearing a helmet.

The previous chapter was packed with action as well as some mind-boggling implications. If the hints and spoilers are correct, fans should brace themselves because One Piece chapter 1066 is going to be a wild ride.

