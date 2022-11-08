One Piece chapter 1066 release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

One Piece chapter 1066 will be released on Monday, November 14, 2022, at approximately 12 a.m. JST. The chapter will be available to read in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine, as well as MangaPlus, Viz Media's official website, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app.

Mangaka Eiichiro Oda has been delivering solid chapters over the past few weeks, and fans couldn't be happier.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece manga series

One Piece chapter 1066 is likely to reveal more about the Ancient Kingdom

Release date and time of One Piece chapter 1066:

Trafalgar D. Water Law as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Fans are eager to see Oda reveal more secrets that he has kept hidden for years in the upcoming One Piece chapter 1066.

The next chapter will be released at the times listed below:

Pacific Daylight Time – 8 am, Sunday, November 13, 2022

Central Daylight Time – 10 am, Sunday, November 13, 2022

Eastern Daylight Time – 11 am, Sunday, November 13, 2022

British Summer Time – 4 pm, Sunday, November 13, 2022

Central European Summer Time– 5 pm, Sunday, November 13, 2022

Indian Standard Time – 8:30 pm, Sunday, November 13, 2022

Philippine Time – 11 pm, Sunday, November 13, 2022

Australian Central Daylight Time – 12:30 pm, Monday, November 14, 2022

What to expect in the upcoming chapter?

Ancient robot as seen in chapter 1065 (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

Some unconfirmed spoilers about One Piece chapter 1066 have recently been released, but we must take them with a grain of salt until more reliable sources confirm.

Spoilers say that Seraphim Doflamingo will attack Zoro and Brook while they are waiting on the ship. The attack will be motivated by Vegapunk's desire to obtain Zoro's 1.111 billion Beli bounty in order to receive unrestricted funding for his research projects. Seraphim Doflamingo will be in flame mode, but Zoro's sword will cut right through him.

Fans were already aware that the CP-0 were on their way to Egghead Island. Rob Lucci, a member of CP-0, will appear as a black panther covered in black lightning, similar to Advanced Conqueror's Haki.

We may see Law in the chapter, but we don't know if Blackbeard and Law's battle has already ended backstage. Fans saw the Heart Pirates and the Blackbeard Pirates fight in chapter 1064, so there's a chance Blackbeard will defeat Law and steal his Devil Fruit.

Chapter 1065 had ended provocatively, with the revelation that a kingdom with technology comparable to what was now on Egghead Island existed nine hundred years ago. In the next chapter, fans will learn more about the highly advanced Ancient Kingdom of the Void Century and the origins of the Seraphim.

There's also a chance that the fact that Devil Fruits are man-made by the Ancient Kingdom will be revealed in later chapters.

The recent hints about the next chapter suggest that fans should brace themselves for an emotional rollercoaster.

The previous chapter was full of action as well as some eye-opening information. Oda has the uncanny ability to keep secrets for years and then stun everyone with his brilliance when he finally reveals them. Hopefully, One Piece chapter 1066 will live up to the fans' expectations.

