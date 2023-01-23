One Piece chapter 1073 hints and unconfirmed spoilers set up exciting yet possibly disappointing issue

With the dawn of a new week comes the dawn of a new spoiler process for author Eiichiro Oda’s series, with One Piece Chapter 1073 being up this week. While there aren’t many hints to go off, fans have a set of unconfirmed spoilers of One Piece Chapter 1073, which seemingly paint an excitingly distressing issue.

Unfortunately, these One Piece Chapter 1073 spoilers have yet to be confirmed en masse by the spoiler community, making them dubious at best. However, the hints require no additional verification to investigate and dissect, giving fans something to bide their time with until confirmed spoilers are released.

One Piece chapter 1073 unconfirmed spoilers allege Kuma’s flashback and Blackbeard’s reappearance in same issue

Redon posted the first hint for One Piece chapter 1073 in the late evening of Sunday, January 22, 2023. The hint is simple, featuring a GIF showing the needle of a “Hype-O-Meter” flickering towards its maximum readout. To the right of the gauge reads a flashing indicator that says “PEAK” just beneath it.

While not very suggestive about the actual story content of the issue, the hint at least tells fans that the issue will be an exciting one. Unfortunately, given last week’s reveal, fans could just as easily have guessed or surmised that for themselves. At the very least, Redon’s hint confirms what fans had already assumed about the issue.

The next One Piece Chapter 1073 hint comes from @shnksq (SHANKS), one of the series’ Arabic leakers. The hint features a GIF of the DC Comics superhero Batman from one of his animated series/film appearances. He’s seen sitting in a chair in his bat cave, repeatedly throwing his head into his hand as if disappointed or exhausted.

While seemingly dichotomous to Redon’s hint, it’s fairly easy to merge the two and see them giving similar commentary. Just because a chapter is exciting doesn’t mean it spares fans of disappointment, and just because an issue has disappointing or distressful events doesn’t make it less exciting. Thus, these two hints seem to paint the upcoming issue as a double-edged sword for fans.

Unfortunately, these are the only hints currently available for One Piece Chapter 1073. However, there are some unconfirmed spoilers from Fenaker of the @OPSCANS (OP Scans) team. Per these unconfirmed spoilers, fans will see Kuma’s flashback in the upcoming issue, Blackbeard’s reappearance, and the start of Stussy versus Rob Lucci. There will also be no break next week.

Since they’ve yet to be confirmed en masse by the series’ leaker community, fans should be wary of trusting these spoilers. However, if true, they perfectly answer why Redon and SHANKS gave fans the two hints. While Blackbeard’s reappearance in the issue is exciting, it likely signals that Trafalgar D. Water Law has lost their fight and possibly even his Devil Fruit.

In some wholly exciting news, seeing Kuma’s flashback has been a highly-anticipated aspect of the Egghead Island arc. Fans will be grateful and extremely excited to see his flashback begin in the upcoming issue. Likewise, One Piece chapter 1073, showing Stussy and Rob Lucci fighting, would confirm her as an ally to Dr. Vegapunk, which is yet another thrilling development.

